Think globally, act locally is a mantra of that most of us are familiar with. It is a somewhat comforting idea as it gives value to our individual actions. When we focus on the big global picture, we can experience a sense of paralysis, if not downright despair. The ability to act locally gives us a sense of agency and usefulness. But we know that individual actions are not enough to dig us out of the climate crisis. We need global, community, and individual actions to work together to make significant changes.

The issue of plastic pollution is a striking example of the need to combine global and local actions. We are all familiar with the horrors of plastics pollution, including the incalculable harm to marine life, our oceans, and the very health of our human bodies. The world generated 139 million metric tons of plastic in 2021. And the production of plastics worldwide is on track to triple by 2060 if no drastic action is taken. This knowledge can create a sense of grief and despair.

One hopeful development on the global front, however, is the United Nations Environmental Program’s negotiations on eliminating plastics pollution, which took place in Paris in June this year. At the meeting, 180 nations provided a roadmap for governments and businesses to curb plastics pollution by 2024. The group is set to adopt a legally-binding international treaty later this year.

This treaty will help lead the way in eliminating the scourge of single-use plastics on the global level. But this work cannot be left only to international organizations. We need to think collectively within our own communities about how to make this vision a reality. This, of course, puts the onus on us as citizens to elect leaders who are environmentally aware, and to hold those leaders accountable for their actions via phone calls, letter writing, and supporting local and state initiatives.

One such initiative is Napa Climate NOW!'s Reusable Foodware and Waste Reduction Ordinance, which seeks to eliminate the use of plastic and styrofoam items in restaurants and requires the use of reusables for dine-in restaurants. The ordinance is currently being reviewed by the Board of Supervisors in Napa County. In addition, as consumers, we can demand that companies be more responsible about how they are packaging their products.

Which brings us to the local level of action. The Paris group focused on three main strategies: reuse, recycling, and using alternative materials. Our local recycling company, Napa Recycling and Waste Services (NRWS) suggests that we also reduce our overall use of plastic items. At this individual level of action, it's easy to feel hopeful that by using plastics responsibly we can make a difference.

Naama Brenner-Abramovitch, Recycling Specialist at Napa Recycling & Waste Services, points out that by diverting our household plastic waste correctly, we can play a part in a "circular economy" that recycles all possible items and sends a minimum amount to the landfill.

Brenner-Abramovitch advises us to be aware of how we are discarding plastic waste. "Know that rigid plastics like bottles and milk jugs are recyclable in your curbside bin. Soft plastics, however, such as shopping bags and plastic film must go either to landfill or to dedicated plastics bins at grocery stores. “When in doubt," Naama suggests, "consult the NRWS website (naparecycling.com) which has a comprehensive list of the correct destinations for plastic items, or just give us a call.”

By being aware of global decisions, supporting local initiatives, and carrying out individual actions, we can become part of the plastic pollution solution.

Take Action

View the video, “Waste is a Verb,” about recycling at NRWS at https://youtu.be/9xmuG2XvbhA. Following the simple guidelines laid out in the video can make a dent in plastic pollution, only 9% of which is currently recycled globally, according to the United Nations report.