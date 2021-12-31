Compost Girl: Beyond the Bin

We’ve all heard the phrase before: There’s no such place as away.

Whatever we throw into the (recycling, composting, and landfill) carts outside of our homes doesn’t just magically disappear — it ends up somewhere.

For us in the city of Napa, the stuff in your landfill cart heads to the Devlin Road Transfer Station and then, usually, to the giant hole in the ground we call a landfill in Solano County where it will stay “forever” buried.

The stuff in your recycling and composting carts comes to our facility called the Materials Diversion Facility (MDF) or Napa’s Recycling & Composting Facility, just north of Jameson Canyon Road. People, machines and ingenious systems help to sort and separate, making the recyclable products actually recyclable as a commodity, and the food scraps, soiled paper, yard trimmings and grape pomace into compost.

In October, we hosted an open house of sorts at the MDF for the public that allowed for tours of the facility to see what exactly happens behind the scenes: how we sort, separate, clean up, and make recyclable material that can be sold as commodities. We also showed (off) our state-of-the-art composting facility, where in 60 days your brown/green compost cart materials become compost, a soil amendment.

It is not every day that the general public gets to walk around the MDF to see what exactly we get in our recycling and compost (though we do offer tours all year round - just email us).

To say some people were shocked is an understatement.

Shock resonated not only from the amount of material, but also the type of contamination (not recyclable or compostable materials) we get regularly in our recycling stream.

So many pieces of soft plastic from plastic bags, to wrappers, to air pillows. Soft plastic had infiltrated the piles of collected recycling like glitter on a child’s art project – it was everywhere.

Diapers, clothes, electric cables, batteries – so many things that didn’t belong. And that was just in the recycling!

So what happens when we have so much contamination? Well, depends on the type of contamination. Some contamination, like batteries and electronics, cause fires. We just had another truck fire because someone had thrown rechargeable batteries into their carts. Batteries are not allowed in any of your curbside carts – they have to go to a separate location (like the Ace Hardware) to head to a battery recycler.

Non-explosive/non-hazardous contamination means that 12 of the 24 people hand sorting our material are dedicated to removing it, versus actually separating out the recyclables – leaving some recyclables at the end of the line to be landfilled instead. It's costly and environmentally sad and disappointing.

Wish-cycling (when one throws something into their recycling cart in hopes it is recyclable, not knowing if it is) came up a lot in each tour. Tour goers openly admitted to feeling guilty throwing into their landfill because they didn’t: a) know if it were recyclable or b) just felt guilty. But seeing the amount of contamination and how much time/energy/resources we use to remove contamination, it was obvious that when in doubt – find out (versus just throwing it in your recycling).

With over 200 attendees, we hope to host another day of tours where the public can come out and see what happens beyond your bins.

Questions about touring our facility or the process of recycling and/or composting? Send me an email at kbruno@cityofnapa.org and check out www.naparecycling.com to search any item you have doubt about, so you can find out and make the right choice!

Kendra Bruno, aka Compost Girl, is a waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa.