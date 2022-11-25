Compost Girl: Santa isn’t the only one watching -- keep your recycling clean

If you are a reader of my columns, then maybe you have already heard of SB 1383 and the requirements that went into effect Jan. 1, 2022 for composting, recycling, and landfill. If haven’t heard about this new law, here are the basics:

-- Everyone (homes, apartments, businesses, etc) is now required to compost (aka divert your organic “waste” from landfill/trash to compost cart);

-- It is now “illegal” to throw compost and/or recycling in your landfill/trash; and your recycling and compost carts must not be contaminated with the wrong materials;

-- Food establishments where customers throw away their own stuff are required to have all three containers available;

-- All carts must be color coded: recycling = blue; landfill/trash = black/grey; and compost = green!

And the law places lesser known requirements on jurisdictions like the City of Napa:

-- To check your carts/bins for contamination regularly;

-- To complete audits on carts by flipping the lid and seeing what is inside;

-- To complete waste sorts at our recycling and compost facility (of all of the commodities and landfill: cardboard, mixed paper, cartons, metal, etc.)

Why does the City of Napa have to do the above? We must demonstrate compliance and report it to the State of California, CalRecycle, our StarFleet Command (in a nod to Star Trek).

The industry had already started gearing up for this years ago, with investments and modifications on our equipment, including our service fleet, as well as working hard on our education and outreach to message “What Goes Where!”

Did you know that all our service trucks have six cameras on them, each taking video of their specific location – one focusing on what we call the “hopper” where materials are dumped and then compressed to be put into the truck, while others help monitor oncoming traffic, hidden spots, and more. These cameras help us identify contamination in carts as they are serviced.

Our recycling is too contaminated, and we need to clean it up.

These cameras also help ensure we are doing our job:

-- We have confirmation that your cart was or was not serviced;

-- We can see if there is an accident on the road that may or may not have involved us;

-- We can identify where hazardous waste originated from if it causes a fire in our truck.

Basically, we have evidence to know what is happening in the field without having to be there — a win on so many levels.

I hate being such a realist, but the fact of the matter is: We have too much trash and compost in our recycling stream for monitoring NOT to be done.

We need to educate and provide outreach to all of you because we lose the point of recycling if there are too many things that do not belong in the recycling stream and no buyer wants it because it is too dirty.

The importance goes beyond it being a law. It also goes into the whole argument of why pay money to have something go through our sorting process but then end up landfilled because it is lost among too much other stuff that does not belong.

So do not get too upset if you see us peeking in your cart or have a warning from our Napa Recycling team for contamination — we are working with you to try and clean it up, meet state law, and make sure your recycling is actually recycled and not landfilled!

Questions or concerns? Send me an email at kbruno@cityofnapa.org