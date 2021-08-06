Dealing with the Drought: I am a Kurapia convert

A quick email to the city and Josh Stokes out a few days later.

“Kurapia? Sure, that qualifies,” he said. Measurements were taken, a form was filled out and I began planning on how to spend the $750 rebate. All I had to do was make sure my new irrigation complied with the city’s low-water irrigation requirements and call them back for an inspection within four months.

It’s been six weeks since my new “lawn” was installed. If there is such a thing as a landscaping miracle, Kurapia might be it. It was installed in 2 feet by 4 feet sheets with mulch in-between for weed control. It’s spreading like crazy, low-growing, covered with little white flowers that the bees love, and tolerating light foot traffic.

A few things to be aware of though: Prepare the soil well before planting; water adequately to establish; pull weeds every day while they are small and the soil is soft (and while the bees are sleeping!)

A few more positives from this Kurapia Convert:

• It develops an extensive root system so it is good for erosion control; it is thick and dense so it suppresses weeds;

• It is non-invasive; it tolerates various soils;