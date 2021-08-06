 Skip to main content
Dealing with the Drought: I am a Kurapia convert
Dealing with the Drought: I am a Kurapia convert

If I squinted, the weeds that occupied much of my backyard could pass for a lawn — if the winter was wet or I watered three times a week during summer and fall. And if I mowed and edged weekly.

Enough. Water is scarce and the gas mower and edger are noisy and polluting. It was time to give serious thought to replacing the “lawn.”

Having an eye for landscape design and a decent knowledge of plants, I began my search for a design that would give me extra seating on a permeable surface, incorporate native, low water and (relatively) maintenance-free plants and — most important — retain a large, calming sea of green stuff to gaze at that wasn’t grass.

And the search began. The usual suspects didn’t feel right: ceanothus, vinca, wooly thyme, heuchera, succulents.

Finally, I happened on a relatively new product called Kurapia. It was developed and tested over the past 10 years by laboratories at UC Davis and UC Riverside and has been shown to significantly outperform other turf grasses in drought survivability and appearance when properly maintained.

I consulted a local landscape designer to help me finalize my plan. When I mentioned Kurapia, I drew a blank stare. With a completed sketch in hand, I received an estimate from a local landscape contractor who was highly recommended by a friend. Then I mentioned Kurapia. Again, a blank stare and a “but I will find it for you.” And he did. He also suggested I contact the City to see if this replacement qualified for their “Cash for Grass” program.

A quick email to the city and Josh Stokes out a few days later.

“Kurapia? Sure, that qualifies,” he said. Measurements were taken, a form was filled out and I began planning on how to spend the $750 rebate. All I had to do was make sure my new irrigation complied with the city’s low-water irrigation requirements and call them back for an inspection within four months.

It’s been six weeks since my new “lawn” was installed. If there is such a thing as a landscaping miracle, Kurapia might be it. It was installed in 2 feet by  4 feet sheets with mulch in-between for weed control. It’s spreading like crazy, low-growing, covered with little white flowers that the bees love, and tolerating light foot traffic.

A few things to be aware of though: Prepare the soil well before planting; water adequately to establish; pull weeds every day while they are small and the soil is soft (and while the bees are sleeping!)

A few more positives from this Kurapia Convert:

• It develops an extensive root system so it is good for erosion control; it is thick and dense so it suppresses weeds;

• It is non-invasive; it tolerates various soils;

• It has a long flowering season; you can mow it occasionally if you want.

Oh, and did I mention? It doesn’t produce woody brush and will not burn when green, even if it comes into contact with embers and flames.

Good for me. Good for the pollinators. Good for the environment. Good for my water bill.

Editor's note: More information about Kurapia may be found at kurapia.com.

Josh Stokes, a water specialist for the city of Napa, reports that the Cash for Grass program is thriving in Napa. 

