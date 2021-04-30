Patti L Cowger, Demystifying Design: An adjustable solution to a common problem

If you’re thinking about giving your kitchen cabinets, or any cabinets for that matter, a makeover, it will probably include replacing the pulls on your old door and drawer fronts. This may be as easy-peasy as it sounds or you may run into a problem. Before I focus on this hiccup, I should say that I will also be sharing information that can apply to new, non-problematic cabinetry as well.

What am I talking about? Typical pulls, especially ones of a certain age, are attached to their drawer or door fronts with two screws spaced three inches apart, on center.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

But what if your heart is set on new pulls that are five inches long? Or, what if they are described as three inches but really turn out to be three and a quarter?

In both cases, the old holes do not line up with the new screws. So, you have three solutions: (1) you can fill the holes with wood putty and then sand and refinish the fronts; (2) make or order new fronts, or (3) look for alternative pulls that will fit with no fuss.