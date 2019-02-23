ORINDA -- The owner of a Frank Lloyd Wright estate here who already is facing $5,000 in citations from Orinda and complaints from neighbors upset over weddings on the property, is now being sued by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation over claims of trademark infringement.
The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation of Scottsdale, Arizona, contends that Gerald Shmavonian has infringed on the foundation's trademark and design to market and promote the Orinda home "for his own commercial gain." The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco and seeks a jury trial.
In addition, the foundation contends that Shmavonian "registered in bad faith" the domain name www.franklloydwrightestate.com and is capitalizing on the foundation's reputation "for the purpose of commercially advertising the home for use as a 'Special Event Venue,' " the complaint alleges.
The complaint, filed Oct. 26, seeks a court order "permanently" preventing Shmavonian from using the foundation's trademark and design and is also seeking triple damages of all the profits that Shmavonian has made, along with attorneys' fees and costs. The lawsuit was filed by the foundation's attorney, Scott Humphreys of Ballard Spahr in Los Angeles.
Shmavonian, when contacted by the Bay Area News Group on Feb. 14, said he was traveling and could not comment about the case. Subsequent attempts to reach him via phone and email have been unsuccessful.
The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1940 by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, and the foundation's mission is to preserve Wright's legacy and properties.
The foundation owns the federally registered trademarks that make up the Frank Lloyd Wright name and is also the registrant of website domain names featuring the Frank Lloyd Wright mark, according to the complaint.
Shmavonian registered the domain name -- www.franklloydwrightestate.com -- on Dec. 22, 2015. The foundation says it contacted Shmavonian to resolve the issue. But Shmavonian's website www.franklloydwrightestate.com is still active, as is a Facebook page advertising the property, also known as the Maynard Buehler House in Orinda.
The lawsuit alleges that Shmavonian's "infringement has been malicious, deliberate and willful and is intended to benefit defendant at the foundation's expense."
The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney in San Francisco, and a hearing has been set for April 26.
The contentious issue with the Buehler House, built in the late 1940s by Frank Lloyd Wright, has to do with weddings that have been hosted by Shmavonian. He began holding the weddings after a 2016 Vogue magazine article mentioned the estate on a short list of unique wedding venues.
After the article appeared, Shmavonian began holding weddings at the estate and attracting complaints of neighbors, who began flooding the city with emails, affidavits, photos and videos about loud music, catering trucks, portable toilets on streets in the residential area and people parking in neighbors' driveways and on lawns.
Orinda responded by issuing a series of citations, saying that the weddings violated the city's zoning ordinance that bans commercial activities in residential neighborhoods. The first citation was issued Sept. 1, 2017, and they run through Sept. 19, 2018. To date, Shmavonian has not paid the $5,000 in citations.
Orinda Planning Director Drummond Buckley and neighbor Maureen Perata said it has been relatively quiet at the estate for the past few months.
"This isn't the wedding season," Buckley said.
Meanwhile, neighbors have put up a sign near the estate's entrance as a deterrent and warning to prospective clients. The sign indicates that commercial events such as renting the house for weddings are banned and illegal in residential neighborhoods.
"Orinda's whole complaint-driven process is a sham because it violates due process," Shmavonian said in a previous email in September 2018. He also noted that there have been no citations issued by police, no traffic accidents and no injuries on the site.
In 1948, Frank Lloyd Wright designed the house for inventor Maynard Buehler and his wife, Katherine Buehler of Orinda. In 2006, the estate was listed in the National Register of Historic Places. After the Buehlers died, the estate was put up for sale. In 2013, Shamavonian bought the estate for $3.3 million.