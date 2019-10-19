Eric Muensterman, a block-print artist, has been transferring his love of carving to the seasonal medium of pumpkins from a young age, creating fanciful images on those gourds.
Having perfected his intricate freehand carving, Muensterman is now passing along his skills to inspire today’s youth to create their own imaginative pumpkin art.
“When I was 9 years old and carving a traditional-style pumpkin, my dad came over and said, ‘Let’s give it some hair.’ He used his wood carving tools and did just that,” he said.
Muensterman continued, “It looked great! But what looked even more fantastic was how the light shined through it at night as well as its glow and colors. It was awesome! From that point on, I’ve challenged myself to carve more amazing pumpkins each year.”
Muensterman met that challenge by applying his own wood carving skills. “I love to carve,” he said. “Granted, carving wood blocks for creating block print images is different than pumpkins. But the techniques are similar and the tools are basically the same.”
His artistic talents for carving, pattern design and spatial arrangement comes naturally as his father is a wood-worker and finish carpenter while his mother is an expert quilter. “My whole family is artistic,” Muensterman said. “My parents have always encouraged me to carve pumpkins. And, my wife Teresa is awesome. She is so supportive.”
“Besides, I am a total fall fan," Muensterman added. "I really enjoy Young Avenue (located in north Napa) with all of its ginkgo trees. In the fall, they look like gold snow. But the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival is my favorite. It’s pumpkin heaven.”
“By the end of September, I’m really amped up to buy my first pumpkins and start carving. Trader Joe’s is usually the first to have pumpkins. I can’t help but buy at least a few. My friends always say it’s not fall until they see my first posts of my pumpkins.
“I truly love pumpkins and everything about them, their smell, texture and especially the challenge of carving them,” he said.
Although Muensterman gives into purchasing those early arrivals, he is particular about the ones he selects. “I look for specific pumpkins. Once I find them, I buy as many as possible. I prefer to use smooth surface pumpkins as their designs look better. And, it’s easier to carve the smooth versus ridged ones.”
As for the size of the pumpkin, Muensterman said, “The bigger the better!” The larger pumpkins have allowed him to create panoramic designs. “For my ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ pumpkin, you had to walk around it to see the entire story, design.”
Muensterman, who is the Benton Winery event manager, devotes his evenings to his pumpkins. Once his children, 8-year-old Ashton and 6-year-old Sierra, are in bed, he begins his process. Muensterman first studies his canvas, the gourd, to plan the placement of his design.
Possessing a keen eye for spatial arranging, Muensterman soon moves on to placing reference points, or ticks and marks, on the pumpkin. Using those reference points, he begins to carve the pumpkin freehand. He spends hours transforming the pumpkin into art.
“I can start at 4-5 p.m. and work until 2 a.m. It depends on the complexity of the design,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Also, some of the pumpkin’s natural attributes, such as scars, become part of the design. “Pumpkin scars are a darker color," Muensterman said. "I use those scars to add a fourth hue to the design. Typically, there are three different colors and layers to the pumpkin - the hard shell, the softer shell and the internal meat. I carve the outside and shave the inside to reduce the thickness. This process creates three different layers and shades. The various thicknesses allow different amounts of light to glow through. It also creates various depths, textures and hues.”
“Changing the thickness by shaving the inside of the pumpkin is key to its design,” Muensterman emphasized.
For his creations, he uses wood carving tools. “I would say I use the small V-tool for 75-percent of the carving to create most of the detail,” although he does use other carving tools to bring his designs to life.
To try pumpkin carving, Muensterman suggests purchasing a basic and inexpensive carving set. “At Michael’s they cost about $10. You don’t want to buy expensive tools as the high water content of pumpkins will rust those tools.”
“Also, try using one of the carving kits with design templates that are available at stores," he added. "They are a great way to begin pumpkin carving.”
One of his dream projects is to emulate an East Coast tradition of creating a pumpkin wall. While the East Coast version contains thousands of traditionally carved pumpkins, Muensterman’s visions puts a different spin on that Halloween display. “Each pumpkin, about 20 or so in total, would be a separate cell of a comic book. The wall would tell the comic book story from start to finish.
“The last three pumpkins would be the ‘dot, dot, dot’ that ends every comic. It’s a big goal and would take days and days. But I will do it!”
“But in the meantime, from the beginning to the end of October, I go like gang-busters carving pumpkins," Muensterman said. "I want people to see and enjoy them. So, I set them on the windowsill. For Halloween, I put them on my porch. The responses are really great. ‘Wow! That’s on a real pumpkin?’”
One challenge for all pumpkin carvers, regardless of the design complexity, is the longevity of the gourd. “Once you put the pumpkin outside, with the uneven temperatures and increased overnight moisture, it’ll go pretty quickly," Muensterman said. "You’ve probably noticed a little sag in a pumpkin’s design in the morning, and by the time you got home in the evening, it was a gelatinous mess on your porch.”
He has found some fairly simple ways to prolong your Halloween creation. “Never cut off the pumpkin’s top as the vitamins it needs to survive are in the stem," he said. "Carve an opening in the back. To help stop the ‘fuzzies,’ mold, from forming, I spray it very lightly with a low-bleach and water solution.”
“Putting a candle, or too high of a watt light, in the pumpkin is like baking a pumpkin pie on your porch," he added. "I use a very low wattage string light. The lower the wattage the better. I’ve filled a pumpkin with LEDs. I put foil in behind the lights to help keep them in place and direct the light through the design.”
He also applies a thin coat of Vaseline to the carved area of the pumpkin to help preserve it. “It took me quite awhile to find ways to extend a carved pumpkin’s life. I’ve found these methods really work,” Muensterman said.
While Muensterman loves to carve pumpkins, he enjoys sharing his craft with children even more. “I’ve been teaching a carving class for kids in Danville for 13 years," he said. "It’s really fun! I’ve enjoyed watching their artistic minds grow over the years. I’m looking forward to my local class.”
“Just have fun with pumpkin carving. Halloween is a great holiday. And, the Fall is wonderful season to spend time with your family.”