Finding native plants for drought-tolerant gardens

“Native plants have survived over thousands of years in different climates, through floods, high and low fluctuations in temperature, insects and drought,” said George Oxford Miller, environmental journalist and photographer. “They’ve survived over the years because they adapted to their environments.”

Native plants are ideal for our current drought conditions. They can be used anywhere in a typical Napa Valley garden. Versatility abounds in the native species from bedding plants to shrubs, trees to ground cover.

Chosen correctly for individual conditions, there are native plants that thrive in shade, sun or a mixture.

“California has more bio-diversity than any other place in the United States; it’s a native plant hotspot,” said Miller, the author of 25 nature guidebooks including his most recent, “Native Plant Gardening, Birds, Bees & Butterflies: Northern California.” “Some (native) plants have 30 to 40 varieties.”

Many of these varieties can be seen in person at The Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden in Skyline Park, maintained by the Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society (www.NapavalleyCNPS.org).

In the late 1970's the Napa State Hospital made land available and local citizens decided to save the oak woodland which became Skyline Wilderness Park. The site of the hospital's former dump eventually became this California native garden, the Martha Walker Garden.

“Martha Walker was a radio host and teacher,” said Henni Cohen, president of the Napa Valley CNPS, on a recent walk through the Native Habitat Garden a Napa. “She was also known for her 'Let's go into the Garden' weekly newspaper column which ran in the Napa Valley Register (for 35 years). Unfortunately, she died before the garden was finished. There is a bench in garden dedicated to her.”

“Sages, manzanita, yarrow and western red bud are all moderately to extremely drought tolerant,” said Henni, who has been a member of the Napa Valley CNPS for 35 years. “Lilac verbena is drought resistant and blooms almost year-round. It’s a nice plant with small purple blooms. Many of the plant varieties will be at our sale.”

The Native Plant Society will offer a wide variety of plants at their Spring Sale May 21 and 22 at Skyline Park. Society members will also be on hand to answer any questions and help select plants for different garden spaces. The sale will focus on drought-tolerant plants including manzanitas, ceanothus, yarrow, monkey flowers, penstemons, salvias and others.

“The (Walker) Garden is arranged in plant communities, said Cohen, indicating areas in the 2 ½ acre space including the riparian, meadow and redwood tree zones. “Visitors can see which plants thrive in those locations. In Napa, our natives have adapted to the Mediterranean pattern of weather.”

Cohen said any plant considered drought tolerant needs to become established first.

“In the first summer, water once or twice a week. In the second, water about every 10 days. By the third year, every two weeks should be adequate. The most important thing is to water deeply, less frequently. You need to get the roots to go down, rather than spread out. Deep and infrequent is what to remember.”

“Although some plants can go months without watering, most do better if watered at least once a month. In our riparian community, for example, we water every four days. That area is on a sprinkler system.”

The redwood section offers welcome shade.

“Some plants that do well here are wild ginger, oxalis and sorrel. The bleeding heart has pink buds.”

Yellow-orange poppies seem to dance in the wind in the natural meadow section.

“Plants here have adapted to clayish soil. We mulch with wood chips which keeps the ground cooler and moister. It also makes weeds easier to pull.”

“You can find native plants that bloom in different seasons, so your garden is colorful all year long. The California sator is a drought-tolerant spreading plant with lavender purple flowers. The fremontodendron has yellow flowers and fuzzy leaves that can grow to tree size. Matilija poppies can also grow to eight feet and is California’s largest wildflower with summer blooms that look like fried eggs. California buckwheat has deep rose-pink flowers.”

Native plants not only can thrive in drought conditions, but they also add beauty to the garden. Perhaps most importantly, native plants sustain plant pollinators, such as bees, birds, insects and butterflies. Even in small backyards, native plants are beneficial to our ecosystem.

The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society Spring Sale is May 21 and 22. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. Plant availability list will be posted on the website www.napavalleycnps.org.