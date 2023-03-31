The harmony felt when we’re amid nature is our elemental state of being. Nature heals. Each time we connect with the greater world around us, we create a bit more wholeness within.

Whenever I’m in need of deep soul healing, I turned towards the wonder of what’s outside my door. I recognize this connection as part of my existence within the rhythm of life force energy, and how it holds me and soothes me, when nothing else can.

Exploring Northern California for decades, I have many spots that I return to year after year, to pay homage to the beautiful blossoms that grow there and the magical energies felt. I’ve come to know the exact mark on the trail where each special flower lives, and I relate to the essence of each place with wonder and awe.

The Napa Valley and surrounding area is no exception to the bountiful energy of plants, flowers and rocks. Many of the original Bach flowers prosper here in the wild, and it’s a joy to catch them in bloom. I’d like to share some of my favorite spots that keep me connected to this potent life-force energy throughout the seasons.

Mid-Winter Mustard Bloom

Just when Northern California has had its share of winter gloom, the bright golden-yellow mustard flowers make their bold appearance at the start of February. A companion plant amid rows of vineyards, the blossoms come alive and give off an optical effect of emergent light, which saturates the valley and feeds the soul.

An awe-inspiring sight to behold, this phenomenon heralds the end of the dark months and the beginning of the light. Interestingly, mustard flower essence is used for the feeling of sudden gloom for no apparent reason, which often comes on during the darkness of winter. The remedy lifts, energizes and confirms the coming of a new light.

You can view this event by walking, cycling or driving alongside the vineyards on Highway 29. There are many pullouts for that post-worthy pic.

White Chestnut/Chestnut Bud

The giant horse chestnut trees adorn the roadsides, their fragrance wafting through neighborhoods in early spring. Grand arms reaching up into the heavens, remind me of the indication for this flower remedy; obtrusive thoughts that cannot be quelled.

As the enormous white flowers come into full bloom, I reflect on how the upward energy, seemingly lifts thoughts into the sky, leaving one with a peaceful feeling of mental calm.

Olive

As the Napa Valley enjoys a Mediterranean climate, the usual floral suspects abound, and olive is one of the most prolific trees seen throughout the terrain.

Popping up out of rocks and dry soil, dotted around town, there’s no shortage of olive’s healing essence. The emotional challenge associated with this flower is that of exhaustion after a long illness or arduous work. It’s no wonder that this place is symbolic of rest and renewal, as the trees lend their enlivening energy to a depleted landscape.

Vine

The vineyards are the main draw of the Napa Valley, but it’s the vine flowers in late spring that lend their energetic pull to the area. You can see it in the plant’s habit of twisting, turning and wrapping itself around everything it can hold onto. The essence of vine is that of control, and how to relinquish our grasp, to enjoy inner peace. A nice glass of wine may create such a state, and all the better to join with the energy of vine, to support deeper healing of tension and strife.

Finding flowers in Napa Valley

As well as the flowers found throughout the valley, there are a variety of places that I’ve discovered that hold their own potent vibrational charge.

Glass Mountain

The hills on the outskirts of St. Helena are dubbed “Glass Mountain” because of the black obsidian naturally tumbling out of the hillside. The indigenous Wappo people used it for arrowheads and tools.

Today you can mindfully wild harvest small amounts right along the Silverado Trail, north of St. Helena, right before the Glass Mountain Road turnoff. The best time to look for rocks is right after the rains when they’re literally washed down the hillside.

Although not at all floral, what I find most potent is the healing energy that can be felt here. A powerful gemstone, obsidian is said to carry the properties of protection and cleansing. To be able to come here and find these uncommon gems in their natural environment is a profound experience of connecting to a higher source.

Lake Hennessey, Sam the Eagle Trail

Named after a resident bald eagle that can sometimes be seen on top of the towering pines, some of the densest tree lichen is found on the highest point of this trail, lazily hanging over branches. It feels incredibly peaceful, as you climb up the forested path, greeted by swaying bright green ribbons hanging from trees.

As if out of a Tolkien novel, one could be enchanted by the quietude and mystical air. At the top of the trail is a bench with a view to the lake. There are few displays of wildflowers along the way, but most notable is the profusion of lupine in spring and summer.

Amid the open meadow, the collection of bright purple blooms creates a glorious hue. I especially like to go close to sunset on summer evenings, when most everyone has left the park, and the birds are singing one last chorus. The mossy fragrance, verdant colors and primordial sounds provide the perfect backdrop for a soulfully nourishing experience.

Bothe-Napa Valley State Park

Grab your state park pass and head over to this hidden gem off of St. Helena Highway in Calistoga. Once you enter the park, drive all the way to the end of the road and park in the last parking lot near the picnic area.

The History Trail is a little over two miles out and back, and it leads all the way to the historic Bale Grist Mill. But it’s what’s found along the way that is most delightful. Go in early spring, mid-March-April, during when I’ve hiked this trail weekly, to the tune of a new wildflower bloom in succession each time; wild iris, fairy lantern, lupine, viola, larkspur, baby blue eyes and columbine all can be experienced within the depths of this forested trail.

Oat Hill Mine Trail

This has always been one of my favorite hiking spots in the valley. There’s a small dirt parking lot on the right at the north end of Calistoga. One of the most magical hikes I’ve ever done was the spring after the Glass Fire of 2020. Latent blooms came to life with masses of California poppy, wild iris, sweet pea, mariposa lily, fireweed and more. I walked up to the charred embers and was amazed by the growth that persisted here. An extraordinary hike on any given day, you will always feel satiated by the beauty that abounds and the stellar views of the valley below.

Sonoma Botanical Garden

A little outside of the Napa Valley, originally called Quarry Hill Botanical Garden, this little-known gem in Glen Ellen is, in my opinion, one of the best gardens in the state. More than 25 acres of lush woodland, mindfully developed to keep a meandering flow, this habitat is home to one of the largest collections of Asian plants in the US and Europe. There are two ponds, one laden with water lilies in mid-late summer.

Always in season with profusions of citrus blossom, dogwood, wild rose, lily, rhododendron and much more. With many impressive specimens, one could get lost in this sanctuary of divine flower energy.

