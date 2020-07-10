Furry and Feathered Friends: Rescue Rabbits: Saving, fostering and adopting Napa's feral bunnies

Lemaire explained how fast rabbits can breed, “Their pregnancies last about one month, which means that a female can give birth to 14 babies in one litter, 12 times in one year. This whole situation had been going on for years. There could be 100 rabbits, or up to 200 counting all the babies we couldn’t see. The only reason that there weren’t more is that they were dying.”

“I figured I had to do something,” Lemaire said, “Because no one else would.” She contacted the House Rabbit Society, SaveABunny (based in Mill Valley), the City of Napa, Animal Control and the Napa County Animal Shelter.

Animal control advised Lemaire that they actually knew about the colony, but were not required to do anything by law. Stray laws apply only to dogs, which is why there are also feral cats. According to Lemaire they will not pick up animals such as cats or rabbits unless they are in distress.

To save the colony, NBCRO came up with a plan to humanely attract, catch, and then spay or neuter, to rescue the rabbits. Animal activists and rabbit lovers from all over the Bay Area gathered to help. On one day, 17 rabbits were captured and saved.