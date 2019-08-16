What comes to mind when you think of a bed-and- breakfast getaway? I think of charm, coziness, comfort, hospitality, and thoughtful amenities. During the winter, I think of hot chocolate (or hot brandy) and a fireplace. During the summer, I think of lemonade (or chilled white wine) and a sunny window seat. No matter the season, I feel pampered.
I thought of such a scene when my client asked me to give her guest bedroom a makeover. She said something that stuck with me, “I love my friends and want them to feel special when they visit.” Her sentiment gave me the added incentive to attend to every detail.
As I relay the process I followed for this project, you’ll see that a guest room is one of the easiest spaces to create. Like all designs, you need a starting point, something that inspires you. In this case, everything in my client’s room would be replaced except the white dresser, white bench, white bedskirt, and white window blinds. Besides the matching color, all of these pieces had a cottage style. So far, so good.
These two attributes could take me in several directions but I had extra help. My client was also replacing all the carpet and repainting her entire house. The new carpet would be medium, taupe-gray and the paint a light caramel color. It made sense to carry these colors into the guest room. But before going farther down the road, I considered the best way to apply my client’s budget.
Typically, the budget for a guest bedroom is not as large as it is for a master bedroom or for most other rooms. No problem. There’s a way to create a little haven by choosing items carefully. The trick is to spend a little more on some things and less on others.
The bed and bedding are the key items in a guest room. They are the focal points. They are also the most used and the most touched. I started with the actual bed. The mattress and box spring were comfortable but they didn’t have a headboard or footboard. Because of the limited space in the room, I suggested a headboard only. There were several options from wood, metal and upholstered to a combination of each and in prices ranging from $85 to $7,000.
No doubt that the very inexpensive online options would look and feel even cheaper in person. If they didn’t immediately fall apart, I suspected they would be at least creaking in no time at all. But a high-end, 16-step bench-made headboard was not a wise choice either.
Because of the existing wood dresser, wood bench and wood blinds, and knowing I’d be adding wood nightstands, an upholstered headboard would add a needed soft texture to the space. I also could design its shape and size and choose any fabric to my liking. It’s nice to have such control. I showed my client a dozen or so gray, yellow and white fabrics for the headboard and even more for decorative pillows and a bench cushion. My client splurged on these custom items knowing that they really mattered.
I turned to Pottery Barn for white nightstands and a quilted coverlet. They were of respectable quality and affordable for a guest room. I chose white nightstands so that they would blend with the other white wood pieces. This blending would keep the focus on the bed.
I found a few great cost-saving accessories online. The thick and soft yellow throw was doubly-discounted on wayfair.com. The pair of matching lamps – that had a pattern similar to the headboard – was also discounted on Wayfair. (One of the shades came in dented and one of the lamps had crooked hardware. Such is the risk when ordering online. However, Wayfair replaced both items after two attempts.)
Mirrorlot.com is one of my go-to websites when I need a mirror. They offer several colors and styles in any size. The quality is good and the prices are reasonable. So as not to overdo the white wood in the room, I chose a weathered gray frame.
My last website to share is allposters.com. It has thousands of images from which to choose and several framing and matting options. I did quite a bit of thinking before exploring posters and kept a few things in mind. I thought of my clients’ guests and the types of pictures that would make them feel joyful and relaxed. I didn’t want anything extreme in terms of messaging or artistic style. I wanted something appealing to both men and women. And, I wanted to limit the colors to yellow, gray and white. A pair of coordinating butterfly posters and Vincent Van Gogh’s “Blossoming Almond Branch” fit the bill. To keep the room fresh and light, I matted and framed them in white.
If you’re inspired to update your guest room, here are a few more things to consider: Provide both down and down-alternative sleep pillows and long, staple cotton sheets with a 300-thread count (or more) during warm months and fleece sheets during cool ones. Cotton quilts or mattelasse are good choices because they are natural to the touch and can be conveniently laundered at home.
If you don’t have a bench, add a folding luggage stand. Books and magazines are a nice touch. If guests are from out of town, include books about the Napa Valley. Designate an area in the closet just for guests. Keep it tidy. Provide a couple of luxury robes, slippers and towels. (How nice is that!)
Have small decorative bowls on the nightstands or dresser to store jewelry, eyeglasses, and keys. Have drinking glasses handy for a nighttime pitcher of water. Scented candles, aromatherapy and potpourri can be tricky because people have different preferences – including the preference to have nothing at all. Flowers always bring cheer and color to a room but if your guest has allergies, try living plants instead.
Now that you’ve made your guests feel like royalty, take it over the top with a basket of goodies, and if you really love them, include gelled or heated eye masks.
When my client’s room was completed, I had no doubt that her guests would feel exactly as she intended. They will come – and may never leave.
