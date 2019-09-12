Nestled in the heart of St. Helena lies a hidden gem overflowing with elegance and tranquility. Located on 1230 Oakwood Lane, the luxurious Mediterranean modern estate comes fully furnished, boasts six private acres, and is just minutes away from Meadowood Napa Valley and downtown St. Helena.
Built in 2008 for Mike and Dina Smith, the owners of Sunshine Foods Market in St Helena, the home was designed to capture natural light, emanate solitariness and provide the ultimate entertaining experience.
“The original owners wanted a party house, and I think that is what we created,” said Rodney Friedrich, owner of The Friedrich Company. “This home is one of my favorite projects. We had fun designing it and fun building it. Almost every level comes out at an existing grade. Inside the home, we really tried to get as much natural light and views as possible.”
After listening to his client’s vision for the property, Friedrich built a dream house. The multi-level estate features a primary level master suite, an open chef’s kitchen inside and out, four additional en suite bedrooms, a gorgeous media and entertainment room perfect for capturing the grandeur of the Napa Valley.
Asking price is $7.125 million. It features five bedrooms and five full bathrooms (plus another half), all spread out over 6,000 square feet.
Additional amenities include a luxurious bar and wine cellar, an elevator and a stunning outdoor retreat. With several covered patios, decks, cabanas and an Infinity Edge Pool, the manor provides a tranquil haven to rejuvenate.
“I love the way the home flows,” said Jacqueline Wessel of St. Helena Real Estate. “There is so much detail, and the views are incredible. You can see Spring Mountain and the Culinary Institute. I also love the access to town yet you feel remote. You cannot see your neighbors and your neighbors cannot see you.”
Peaceful, private and luxurious capture the essence behind the home. Designed to embody the spirit behind Napa Valley living, the country estate is a great place to call home.