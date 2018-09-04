Realtor Yvonne Rich isn’t shy about the virtues of the stunning Villa Mille Rose estate.“Truly one of the most extraordinary estates in the Napa Valley,” she said, “with 360-degree views of vineyards and mountains,”
It is, she said, a private and secluded villa, with unmatched architectural authenticity, striking landscape design and organic gardens, but right on the Valley floor in the Oakville Appellation
Villa Mille Rose was built in 1994 by owner Maria Manette Farrow.
Upon her visits to the Napa Valley, Farrow would dream of one day owning a place there, because it reminded her so much of the Tuscany region of her beloved Italy. She named the estate Villa Mille Rose, which means villa of a thousand roses.
The 10,215-square-foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bath, authentic Tuscan-style villa was designed by Italian architect Dante Bini.
The home and its surrounding gardens sit on two separate parcels, totaling 19 acres.
Also on the property, there is a separate guest house and caretaker home, 6.5 acres of Oakville vineyard planted in 2015.
In keeping with the theme, Farrow has 15 acres of organic vegetable and rose gardens, two barns and 100 fruit trees, along with a 2-acre Gold Medal olive orchard.
And the interior is just as exquisite as the exterior, Rich says.
“Villa Mille Rose reflects Michelangelo Buonarroti Tuscan villa architectural design, with the two side wings and front loggia. The two side wings signify that guests are welcomed and embraced,” she said.
The home also has an authentic Tuscan-style salon for grand-scale entertaining. There are two seating areas, one at each end with dramatic wood burning fireplaces. There is an enormous kitchen, whose design is taken from the Frescobaldi estate in Tuscany, complete with authentic Tuscan fireplace and oven.
All this could be yours for $26.5 million.
So, why would the owner want to put this beautiful Tuscan estate up for sale? Farrow decided to sell the property to allow herself more time to travel with her husband and to simplify life a little bit.
“I am thanking God it materialized,” the owner says regarding her dream of owning a place in the Napa Valley.