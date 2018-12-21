Napa Valley residents have outdone themselves this year. Make sure to check out some of the beautiful holiday light displays your friends and neighbors have installed to celebrate the season.
Register readers have been submitting their favorite holiday light displays all month, and we hope you’ll take a drive around town to enjoy the holiday handiwork of our most spirited residents. https://bit.ly/2EEBl0U.
Here’s the list to date:
NAPA
- 25 Bellevue Ave.
- 43 Black Walnut Lane
- 2984 Brookwood Drive
- 3316 Brittany Circle
- 950 Chelebrooke Court
- 208 E. First St.
- 3407 and 3409 Ellen Way
- 1775 Elm St.
- 3122 Encanto Drive
- 800 Foster Road
- 3627 Harkness St.
- 120 Hennessey Drive
- Highland Court (entire street)
- 3301 Linda Mesa Way
- 3115 Linda Vista Ave.
- Linus Court (entire street)
- 231 Merano Way
- 1326 Oak St.
- Paradise Drive (entire street)
- 420 Pickwick Drive
- 2101 Russell St.
- 2033 Sommer St.
- 3364 Twin Oaks Drive
- 2533 Yajome St.
AMERICAN CANYON
- 26 Cassayre Drive
- 30 Cassayre Drive
- 106 Crawford Way
- 428 Danrose Drive
- 1913 Elliott Drive
- 1918 Elliott Drive
- 236 Folland Drive
- 241 Folland Drive
- 125 Kimberly Drive
- 2 Montecarlo Way
- 400 Poppyfield Drive
- — 31 Stonecreek Drive