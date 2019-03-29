The California Native Plant Society holds it spring sale and wildflower show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14 at Skyline Park in Napa.
More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, for shade or sun will be available for sale, and experts will be on hand to answer your questions and to help with plant selection. The wildflower show will display over 200 freshly gathered Napa County wildflower specimens. This year’s winter and spring rains are providing an interesting array of wildflowers.
Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing information on native plants. mission is to promote the natural beauty of California’s native plants through education, science, advocacy, horticulture, and land stewardship, with a focus on the critical roles of native plants in the ecology of native fauna, as well as the health and recreation of society.
The Napa Valley chapter maintains the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden in Skyline Park as an educational and public recreational asset for the public to learn about and view native species. All proceeds from the native plant sale benefit maintenance of the Martha Walker California Habitat Garden and the Native Plant Society programs.
The reasons to grow native plants are many, according to the Society’s website, chapters.cnps.org
Among the advantages, native plants will thrive without fertilizer or pesticides, and improve air quality by storing carbon in their root systems. Replacing a lawn with these natives will not only let you retire your lawn mower, but will support local butterflies, birds and insects, not only by providing nectar and berries, but by serving as host plants for caterpillars. They also can hold onto water.
Then there is also the display of beauty they provide as the seasons change.
“Some of the plants you will find at the plant sale for a mix of beauty, fragrance, wildlife, and carbon sequestration,” the website notes, offering suggestions for “evergreens, like Toyon (bluebirds love the berries), Ceanothus, or manzanita. Salvias provide pollen for native bees and nectar for hummingbirds and butterflies. Long-rooted native grasses sequester carbon deep in the soil while stabilizing banks. Snowberry is good for the oak understory.”
For perennial color, the sale will offer yarrow, monkey flowers, buckwheat), coral bells), California fuschia (for late summer and fall blooming), and penstemon. “We’ll have Matilija poppies that require no water at all during the summer and can be used to populate a hillside,” the website notes.
Skyline Park is at 2201 Imola Ave, Napa. Admission to Skyline Park is free during the sale and show. For more information, go to www.napavalleycnps.org.