March 18 and 19 could be your lucky day.

The Napa Valley Orchid Society is holding its 28th annual show and sale at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s show is centered around Irish lore and luck. Come and see a rainbow of orchids. You won’t need a pot of gold to buy orchids from a beautiful selection provided by our orchid vendors and member sales. You will also find some other selections, such as predatory and native plants.

Whether you are buying your first orchid, adding to your collection, looking to learn more about orchid care and culture, or just coming to enjoy the beautiful displays, the show will have what you’re looking for. There will be orchid experts doing demonstrations both days who will be available to answer your questions.

Did you know that next to grasses, orchids have more species than any other plant in the world? Orchids can be found on all the continents except Antarctica. They grow at all elevations and conditions from tropical jungles at sea level to high mountain regions.

The secret to successfully growing orchids is choosing orchids whose native environments match as closely as possible your home-growing environment. Talk to the vendors who can offer suggestions on what type of orchid will do best in your home.

Many of the Napa Valley Orchid Society members are very successful growers. They cultivate orchids all year to make available for sale at this show at very reasonable prices. The member sales area is a great place to buy healthy orchids at great prices. Experienced growers will be staffing member sales and can answer your questions.

A main attraction at the show is the orchid display of judged orchids. This is the spot to "oooh and aaah" over the gorgeous flowers. You will see familiar varieties as well as unusual ones that will definitely inspire you to start or enhance your collection.

Are you wondering why your orchid doesn’t bloom for you? Bring your questions and plan to attend one of the orchid demonstrations. Knowledgeable and entertaining experts will demonstrate how to repot an orchid, talk about basic orchid care, dos and don’ts, and answer your questions. There will be demonstrations both days in the morning and afternoon.

Speaking of repotting your orchids, they won’t be repotting your orchids at the show, but will be doing re-potting at the regular April society meeting on April 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Senior Center. For just $5, you can have your orchid repotted. Save the date and give your orchids a fresh start.

A favorite event at the show is the raffle which never disappoints and will again feature a beautiful, hand-made, orchid-themed quilt. You’ll definitely want to check out all the fabulous prizes. Proceeds from the raffle help fund the Orchid Society's speaker education program throughout the year.

The society and show committee are grateful to Boy Scout Troop 516 for again helping with the show setup and cleanup. This will be the fifth year these outstanding youth have volunteered. We couldn’t put on our show without them.

While our show is a once a year event, we invite you to join us at our monthly meetings. Most of our meetings feature a speaker who is well known and respected in the orchid world. They share a wealth of knowledge about orchids in a casual, friendly setting. We also hold a variety of other events during the year, including an orchid auction, re-potting party, and holiday party. You don’t have to be a member to attend our meetings. Membership is just $20 per year for a family.

The society holds its regular meetings on the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Napa Senior Activity Center at 1500 Jefferson St. Our meetings are open to the public.

