Is your tree on death's door? Here's how to tell

Yellow leaves

A few yellow leaves aren't an issue, but if whole parts of your tree have brown or yellow leaves, that's a sign it needs more nutrients, Rolshausen said. If you don't fertilize your tree every year or two, it will eventually run out of nutrients, but a sudden big jolt of fertilizer could stress the tree even more, he warned. The best approach is gradual, adding compost and mulch around the drip line of the tree _ that is, the place where water drips off the outer branches _ so the trees can absorb the nutrients slowly.

Homeowners unwittingly remove the best fertilizer and mulch for trees _ their own fallen leaves, Butler said.

"The tree spent so much effort gathering nutrients for those leaves, to remove that leaf litter is devastating to the tree," Butler said. "Mulch is very, very important for trees, as long as it's not right up against the trunk. You should have bare soil around the tree, for a distance about three times the diameter of the trunk, so the roots can breathe."

Mineral deficiencies or pollutants such as salt or even dog urine also can cause problems, especially if your dogs have been peeing around the same tree for years, Butler said.