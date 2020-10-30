Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Don't get caught off-guard

There are plenty of things we all put off doing, even if they save us money or keep us healthy. Turning back the clocks the night of Nov. 1 is a great reminder that it is time to pay attention to four of these.
— Change the filter on your furnace. And if it has been longer than a year, have a licensed HVAC company inspect your system. This will allow your furnace to “breathe” more efficiently, and perhaps lower your monthly bill. This is especially important this year since we had weeks of poor air quality that carried ash and soot to our homes.
— Make sure your CO detectors and smoke detectors are functioning properly and are in the correct locations. Here is what the California Association of Realtors states:
“State building code requires at a minimum, placement of carbon detectors in applicable properties outside of each sleeping area, and on each floor in a multi-level dwelling but additional requirements may apply depending on local building standards.”
“California Law requires that (i) every single-family dwelling and factory-built housing unit sold on or after January 1, 1986, must have an operable smoke detector, approved and listed by the State Fire Marshal, installed in accordance with the State Fire Marshal's regulations…Some local ordinances impose more stringent smoke detector requirements than does California Law. Therefore, it is important to check with local city or county building and safety departments regarding the applicable smoke detector requirements for your property.”
— Ninety percent of the time I walk through a property with a home seller to prepare for listing the property, I find that the water heater is strapped incorrectly or that the straps have shifted, loosened, or broken.
Here is what the California Association of Realtors states:
“California Law requires that all new and replacement water heaters and existing residential water heaters be braced, anchored or strapped to resist falling or horizontal displacement due to earthquake motion…Some local ordinances impose more stringent water heater bracing, anchoring or strapping requirements than does California Law.”
— Clean your gutters and make sure your downspouts have extensions or diverters that ensure water is not being poured directly next to your foundation.
