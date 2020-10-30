Judy Naimo, Homeowner Dilemmas: Don't get caught off-guard

There are plenty of things we all put off doing, even if they save us money or keep us healthy. Turning back the clocks the night of Nov. 1 is a great reminder that it is time to pay attention to four of these.

— Change the filter on your furnace. And if it has been longer than a year, have a licensed HVAC company inspect your system. This will allow your furnace to “breathe” more efficiently, and perhaps lower your monthly bill. This is especially important this year since we had weeks of poor air quality that carried ash and soot to our homes.

— Make sure your CO detectors and smoke detectors are functioning properly and are in the correct locations. Here is what the California Association of Realtors states:

“State building code requires at a minimum, placement of carbon detectors in applicable properties outside of each sleeping area, and on each floor in a multi-level dwelling but additional requirements may apply depending on local building standards.”