Lavender in Carneros

Two of the Thompsons' four children are involved in Charsaw Farms. Elizabeth, the family baker, incorporates lavender into delicious cookies, and Mollie, who studied agricultural business, works with her father on sales and marketing. The farm is named after granddaughters, Charley and Sawyer.

The best time of year to see lavender in bloom is mid-May through July; however, there is always something interesting taking place. A visit to the farm can be an educational experience and a fun shopping trip. The Thompsons grow 23 different lavender cultivars in neat, labeled rows, a total of 3,000 plants.

Charsaw Farms is an all-organic enterprise. The clay soil is rich in nutrients, but the plants require good drainage, so are planted in mounds. The only fertilizer they have used came from horses across the road at Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch.

They have been recently harvesting and drying their crop and extracting oil. They use an alembic copper still to produce essential oil for making a variety of products. One batch of Grosso lavender, the flowers from three plants, produces just 50 ml of essential oil. No wonder essential oils are so expensive! The stronger smelling lavenders are used for oil, while the milder blooms are best for culinary use.