Lighting up the valley: The annual holiday decorations list

It's a heart-warming sight on these cold nights: the holiday displays that residents have put up all over Napa County, from glittering reindeer and flashing lights to inflatable Grinches and snowmen.

Each year we ask readers to share addresses of displays they think others might enjoy. Here is the list we have received so far, along with photos that readers have shared. If you have a recommendation to add to the list, which we will republish on Dec. 25, please send it spaulsen@napanews.com.

And thanks for the help.

Napa

• Paradise Drive (whole street)

• 2984 Brookwood Drive

• 770 Concord Court

• 1630 El Centro Ave.

• 3407 and 3409 Ellen Way

• 800 Foster Road

• 4092 Hermosa Drive

• 140 Highland Court

• 3124 Hyde Park Place

• 2359 Las Flores Drive

• 4235 Linus Court

• 3280 Macbeth St.

• 3035 Main St.

• 3600 Oxford St.

• 3186 Piedmont Ave.

• 3474 Quail Court

• 461 Stonecrest Drive

• 1902 Third St.

• 1944 Trinity Way

• 4043 Via La Paz

• 2533 Yajome St.

American Canyon

• 204 Los Altos Place

• 54 Sarcedo Way

This Napa family is crazy for blow molds and inflatables for Christmas and the holiday season. Check out their elaborate yard display. Their house is located at the corner of Shetler/Russell in east Napa.

