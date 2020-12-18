Making spirits bright: A look at 2020 holiday lights displays in Napa County

’Tis the season to be jolly, and folks in Napa County are getting in the spirit by decorating their homes in lights and other festive frills to add a little sparkle to their neighborhoods this year.
Each year, the Napa Valley Register asks its readers to submit photos of their favorite holiday displays. This year, we had more than 50 submissions. Sadly, we don’t have enough space to run them all in print, but here are some highlights. We’ve also included a list of addresses so that you can drive around and see these displays for yourselves.
This list was updated on Wednesday. For more addresses and holiday lights photos, please visit napavalleyregister.com. Happy holidays!
Napa
- Highland Court *
- Macbeth Street *
- Paradise Drive *
- 1430 A St.
- 1113 Alta Ave.
- 3500 Argyle St.
- 4087 Browns Valley Road
- 19 Buhman Court
- 770 Concord Court
- 2912 Conifer Court
- 1532 D St.
- 1166 East Ave.
- 1410 El Centro Ave.
- 1630 El Centro Ave.
- 3407 and 3409 Ellen Way
- 323 S. Hartson St.,
- 3092 Hermosa Drive
- 446 S. Jefferson St.
- 3375 Kensington Place
- 2359 Las Flores Drive
- 2112 W. Lincoln Ave.
- 3301 Linda Mesa Way
- 4235 Linus Court
- 2552 Macgregor Court
- 1459 Oak St.
- 420 Pickwick Drive
- 3186 Piedmont Ave.
- 3474 Quail Court
- 2238 Second St.
- 140 S. Seminary St.
- 2033 Sommer St.
- 1383 Spruce St.
- 2352 Stonehouse Drive
- 1230 Terrace Drive
- 18 Tuscany Court
- 3364 Twin Oaks Drive
- 919 Vallejo St.
- 3431 Westminster Court
- 11 Westwood Ave.
- 870 Windsor St.
- 2976 Woodcrest Drive
- 2533 Yajome St.
American Canyon
- 204 Los Altos Place
Calistoga
- 1713 Cedar St.
St. Helena
- 1221 Spring Brook Court
Yountville
Oak Circle*
* Denotes multiple homes are decorated on a particular street.
