Making spirits bright: A look at 2020 holiday lights displays in Napa County

’Tis the season to be jolly, and folks in Napa County are getting in the spirit by decorating their homes in lights and other festive frills to add a little sparkle to their neighborhoods this year.

Each year, the Napa Valley Register asks its readers to submit photos of their favorite holiday displays. This year, we had more than 50 submissions. Sadly, we don’t have enough space to run them all in print, but here are some highlights. We’ve also included a list of addresses so that you can drive around and see these displays for yourselves.