Making spirits bright: A look at 2022 holiday lights displays in Napa County

Each year, the Napa Valley Register asks its readers to submit photos of their favorite holiday displays.
Despite the stormy weather, folks across Napa County have found the time to deck their halls and light the night with holiday cheer.
Here are homes our readers recommend you check out this season. To be added to our list, which will run again on Dec. 24, email your address and a photo to Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com.
Napa
Paradise Drive (the whole street)
2984 Brookwood Drive
19 Buhman Court
770 Concord Court
Highland Court (the whole street)
Linus Court (the whole street)
People are also reading…
3296 Macbeth St.
1326 Oak St.
2101 Russell St.
2033 Sommer St.
461 Stonecrest Drive
2933 Sunrise Drive
3431 Westminster Court
2533 Yajome St.
American Canyon
351 Kensington Way
St. Helena
1542 Sylvaner Ave.
* Denotes multiple homes are decorated on a particular street.