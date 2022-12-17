 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Making spirits bright: A look at 2022 holiday lights displays in Napa County

Each year, the Napa Valley Register asks its readers to submit photos of their favorite holiday displays. 

Despite the stormy weather, folks across Napa County have found the time to deck their halls and light the night with holiday cheer.

Here are homes our readers recommend you check out this season. To be added to our list, which will run again on Dec. 24, email your address and a photo to Sasha Paulsen at spaulsen@napanews.com.

Napa

Paradise Drive (the whole street)

2984 Brookwood Drive

19 Buhman Court

770 Concord Court

Highland Court (the whole street)

Linus Court (the whole street)

People are also reading…

3296 Macbeth St.

1326 Oak St.

2101 Russell St.

2033 Sommer St.

461 Stonecrest Drive

2933 Sunrise Drive

3431 Westminster Court

2533 Yajome St. 

American Canyon

351 Kensington Way

St. Helena

1542 Sylvaner Ave.

* Denotes multiple homes are decorated on a particular street.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News