Marty Nemko, How to do life: What to plant in Napa now

Here are plants you can plant now (mid-July) in Napa that should yield lots of pleasure per gardening minute even if you have a slightly brown thumb. The varieties recommended are often available at both standalone nurseries as well as at big-box stores.

Geranium

The official, less well-known name is pelargonium. No plant gives you more flowers faster and with less trouble. Consider getting a true red or deep red rather than the less attractive orangey-red traditionally associated with geraniums. My favorite Calliope Dark Red.

Marigold

This is another instant-results, no-fuss flower machine. If you want one that’s 16” tall, consider the African marigold, for example, Taishan Yellow, Gold, or Orange. If you want the 6-8” smaller flowered French marigold, my favorites are Bonanza Yellow and Bonanza Orange.

Zinnia

Because they’re just a foot tall yet have large flowers, I’m fond of Magellan Coral, Magellan Pink, and Dreamland Red.

Tomatoes