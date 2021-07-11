Marty Nemko, How to do life: What to plant in Napa now

Here are plants you can plant now (mid-July) in Napa that should yield lots of pleasure per gardening minute even if you have a slightly brown thumb. The varieties recommended are often available at both standalone nurseries as well as at big-box stores.
Geranium
The official, less well-known name is pelargonium. No plant gives you more flowers faster and with less trouble. Consider getting a true red or deep red rather than the less attractive orangey-red traditionally associated with geraniums. My favorite Calliope Dark Red.
Marigold
This is another instant-results, no-fuss flower machine. If you want one that’s 16” tall, consider the African marigold, for example, Taishan Yellow, Gold, or Orange. If you want the 6-8” smaller flowered French marigold, my favorites are Bonanza Yellow and Bonanza Orange.
Zinnia
Because they’re just a foot tall yet have large flowers, I’m fond of Magellan Coral, Magellan Pink, and Dreamland Red.
Tomatoes
Most people find tomatoes the most rewarding plant to grow, but we’re at the very tail end of the season. That said, if you buy a cherry tomato in a 4” pot or 1-gallon, and put in the ground in full sun, you should be able to harvest before frost. As of mid-July, I’ve found them only at big-box stores and supermarkets.
Petunia
Available in 6-packs and 4” pots, pick by the color — My favorite is velvety dark blue.
Calibrachoa
These have miniature petunia-shaped flowers in quantity on a 6-inch tall plant: good for window boxes and front borders. Superbells and Aloha Kona are well-regarded series, each offering many colors.
Impatiens
They’re viable again! Impatiens have long been the go-to plant for low-growing flowering in a shady spot but for a few years, Napa, like much of the country, had an infestation of downy mildew. But all has been good in Napa for the last year or two. All varieties are good although those in the Beacon series may be particularly downy-resistant. Just pick the color you like. They’re available in white, pinks, red, and purple.
Lastly, a couple of trees that Napans find particularly rewarding. They can be planted any time between now and frost:
Orange
Orange trees offer outstanding four-season interest: They’re richly green all year, and if modestly pruned, on a shapely tree. Spring brings a profusion of fragrant white flowers, fruit form in summer and fall, and in winter, when there’s little color, orange trees are richly dotted in bright, well, orange. The Owari Satsuma or Gold Nugget mandarin orange (tangerine) do well in Napa because they’re a bit more frost-hardy than are trees that bear full-size oranges.
Crape Myrtle
My favorite is the disease-resistant lavender: Muskogee.
Gardening is America’s most popular hobby and with good reason, especially in Napa, with our long growing season that’s the envy of most of the rest of the country. Enjoy.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa firefighter finds new use for old fire hoses. He's turning them into art, and with a patriotic theme.
What killed Cookie and Penny, the Great Danes? A Napa family wants to find out.
Need free diapers? Free formula? How about free children's clothing? Expressions of Hope in Napa can help.
The Napa school district boosts reserves for 2021-22 as continued enrollment shrinkage looms in the coming years.
Napa County home prices dipped slightly in May, but inventory is low and multiple offers are common.
Sophie Grech has treasured memories of taking her niece Kayleigh Slusher to Camille Park in Napa.
Ace & Vine says economic conditions require longer hours. Napa is considering the idea.
40 years ago, Napan Bob Swan painted fantastical murals hidden inside Napa State Hospital. Get a rare look inside.
Bart O’Brien likes to take to the skies in one of his "gyrocopters," enjoying the "low and slow" rides over the Bay Area.
Napa County is considering whether vineyards along Highway 29 near American Canyon should become industrial lands.
Marty Nemko is a hobbyist gardener, albeit an obsessive one.