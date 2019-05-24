I’m always looking for ways to make my plants healthier and grow better. Last year, I heard several talks that emphasized the importance of feeding the soil with organic matter, minimizing tilling and planting multiple crops throughout the year.
I was familiar with the concept of no-till gardening and the liberal use of compost, but the thought of continuous planting intrigued me. Doesn’t a garden need some down time to regenerate for the next season?
I learned that healthy soil is literally alive. A teaspoon of healthy soil is full of microorganisms: up to 10 billion bacteria, 1 million fungi, 100,000 algae, 10,000 protozoa and 1,000 nematodes. Keeping these organisms well fed and growing is critical to having productive soil.
Bacteria and fungi are decomposers, breaking down organic matter into simpler carbon compounds. They can also break down synthetic pesticides and contaminants. Along with worms, they transform soil into particles of a size that facilitates the flow of water and air.
The most important thing they do is populate the root microbiome, the community of organisms that surrounds the roots. The plant secretes carbohydrates that attract specific organisms. The root microbiome functions in some ways like the human gut and is just as important to the overall health of the plant. These organisms convert nutrients into usable forms that help the plant repel attacks.
Soil microorganisms can generate antibiotic and antifungal compounds. (Most antibiotics were originally sourced from soil microorganisms.) They can boost the plant’s immunity and ability to fend off attacking organisms. The organisms in its microbiome also enhance a plant’s ability to cope with stress, including drought. They can change how a plant expresses plant hormones. In some cases, the organisms can actually produce hormones that protect the plant from pathogens or environmental stressors.
Some existing products contain mycorrhizal fungi to feed the root microbiome; manufacturers continue to develop such products based on their own research. Unfortunately, developing these products is not easy.
There are millions of microorganisms in the microbiome comprising of an estimated 30,000 species. Only about 5 percent of them have been grown in the laboratory. The two tomato plants in your backyard probably have similar microbiomes. However, plants grown in Georgia or Italy may be quite different. Furthermore, your tomato plants and zucchini plants have different microbiomes, even when grown in the same area.
To survive, these microorganisms need organic material and plant roots. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service lists four basic ways to improve soil health and increase the number and diversity of the microorganisms in your soil.
1. Use plant diversity to increase diversity in the soil.
Natural landscapes typically have a mix of annual and perennial plants that feed the soil continuously. In your garden, you may grow just one annual crop. Yet many Napa Valley gardens are capable of producing three crops a year. Think about “intercropping,” by planting lettuces around your tomatoes in summer or Brussels sprouts in fall.
2. Manage soils more by disturbing them less.
Tilling causes loss of organic matter and soil microorganisms. It can change the soil structure, restricting the movement of water and air necessary for growth. Leave plant roots in the soil at the end of the season. Just cut the stem down at soil level and allow the roots to continue to feed microorganisms. Be cautious about applying non-organic pesticides or fertilizers. They can interfere with the balance and function of the microbial community in the soil.
3. Keep plants growing throughout the year to feed the soil.
Planting several crops per year can provide continuous food for you and the soil microorganisms and help to build organic matter. Soil that is high in organic matter holds water better. Consider planting cover crops.
4. Keep the soil covered as much as possible.
Cover the soil surface with plants, cover crops, crop residues, mulch or compost. It can help minimize erosion, reduce loss of water through evaporation, moderate soil temperature, minimize compaction and suppress weed growth.
If having stronger, healthier, more productive plants isn’t sufficient reward, these plants pull carbon dioxide from the air and soil microorganisms store it, reducing atmospheric greenhouse gases.
