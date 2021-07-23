Master Gardeners of Napa County: A midsummer garden checkup

I also do a fire-preparedness check. I make sure that dry vegetation is no more than four inches tall, look for tree limbs that may have grown too close to the house, check that my gutters are clear of dry vegetation and trim out dead branches and other dead vegetation.

Next, I take a good look at the annuals in my garden. Are any not thriving? In my vegetable beds, I’m already mentally making room for the first cool-season vegetables, which I’ll plant in mid-August, and also looking for opportunities to get in one last crop of fast-growing summer vegetables such as bush beans. Any plants that are not thriving, or whose flavor or color disappointed me, I view as opportunities to plant something new.

Young trees and shrubs (and other juicy plants) may now need protection from deer. As the area’s natural vegetation dries out, more deer visit my yard. More than once I’ve thought of a plant as not being particularly appealing to deer because they’ve left it alone until now, only to find the telltale branch and leaf damage.

I also inspect my fruit trees. Although I thin the fruit in the spring, I still find that sometimes a tree produces more fruit than a branch can support. In that case, I may remove some ripening fruit to keep a branch from breaking.