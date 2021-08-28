Master Gardeners of Napa County: Debunking myths about trees

The myth about tree roots

When trees grow in a container, the roots are often overgrown. The trapped roots circle around themselves and are unable to spread out to anchor the tree properly when it’s planted.

Although young trees may have a tap root, it is generally not long-lived. Other roots, known as feeder roots, will grow, reaching out beyond the canopy to search for water and nutrients in the soil. I have seen this phenomenon in my own garden; redwood feeder roots are everywhere. According to Bone, 90 percent of a tree’s roots are in the top 18 inches of soil. Ninety-nine percent of a tree’s roots plunge no deeper than three feet.

The myth about fertilizing

Do not fertilize a sick tree, said Bone. Healthy soil has the elements a tree needs to thrive as long as the tree’s other needs, such as sunlight and water, are met. Storebought fertilizer does nothing to help trees or many other woody shrubs grow. Instead, apply aged compost over the root zone, keeping the compost 12 to 15 inches away from the trunk. Compost keeps the soil cool, controls erosion and conserves water. And as it breaks down, it feeds the soil microbes.

The myth about planting trees in lawn