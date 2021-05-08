Master Gardeners of Napa County: Gardening during a drought

Before you mulch any part of your garden that isn’t currently mulched, make sure that you water well so that the soil is moist below the mulch. Then install drip irrigation, and mulch over the drip irrigation, if possible. If you install irrigation over the mulch, water will have to moisten the mulch first before it can penetrate to the soil.

If you are currently hand watering or using sprinklers, installing drip irrigation will help ensure that the only the plants that need water are getting it. You can easily install a drip system yourself. Drip irrigation waters slowly, which means the water has time to penetrate the soil. You save water by preventing run-off and evaporation, and you get fewer weeds.

Then make sure you only water when necessary. For annuals and shallow-rooted perennials, it’s time to water when the soil is dry two inches down. For trees, you can wait until the soil is dry at least six inches down. Get to know your plants and understand what signs of water stress look like.

Given that we are in an exceptional drought, the more you do to conserve water in your garden, the better.