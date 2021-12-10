Master Gardeners of Napa County: Gifts for gardeners

It's easy to find a gift for an avid gardener. A certificate to a favorite nursery, gardening gloves, an ergonomic trowel — all will find favor. I even know one person who would be elated to receive a new box of red wiggler worms for her compost bin.

I like any book about gardening. It comes from being reared in a land with a real winter climate, I suppose. We all read gardening books and seed catalogs when it was too cold to work outside. Our Napa Valley climate is temperate, so I dive into books and catalogs when it's too dark to work outside.

"Orwell's Roses" (Viking Press), by Rebecca Solnit, arrived in the mail, a surprise present from a North Carolina friend. Solnit spoke at Napa Valley College a few years ago, and I think of her as an heir to Orwell. She is a prolific and freethinking essayist.

Most people know Orwell as the writer of "Animal Farm" and "1984." To me, he is the Spanish Civil War veteran who wrote "Down and Out in London and Paris," a book that strips the romance from being a vagabond and also from working in a restaurant in Paris. I didn't know George Orwell grew roses, however.

Solnit takes us from Orwell's garden in 1936 to the imperialist roots of what "Downton Abbey" fans think of as typical Englishness: polo, flowered chintz, and tea parties, for starters. She also discusses the environment, politics, literature, the symbolism of roses, Tina Modotti (who famously photographed roses), and many other topics, all of which she manages to lead back to her title.

Solnit's wandering is never mere rambling. Her chapter on the factory farming of roses in Colombia is indeed startling. There’s a great deal of labor and jet fuel behind the bouquets of roses at your supermarket year-round.

The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County have often hosted writers at their monthly seminars. One was Pam Peirce, author of "Wildly Successful Plants: Northern California" (Sasquatch Books). It is perfect for a gardener who lacks confidence.

Peirce’s book (with many color photographs) describes how to create an easy-care garden that is attractive and doesn't need much water. She warns us that just because a plant is a California native doesn't make it suited to every setting. California has so many microclimates that we need to be careful about choosing plants for our own gardens.

I like her relaxed attitude: She tells us not to fret about wild onions. After all, they are edible. She's right, and they taste good. Like the lady in "Excellent Women," the Barbara Pym novel, I prefer to eat my enemies. It's a lot easier than weeding them.

We have also had a couple of authors tell us to how to encourage bees in our gardens. Kate Frey's "The Bee-Friendly Garden" (Ten Speed Press) and "California Bees & Blooms" (Heyday Books, by Gordon W. Frankie, et al.) tell gardeners how to attract these pollinators, which are threatened by pesticides and loss of habitat. Remember: native plants attract native bees, but bees also like non-natives such as lavender.

We need to do all we can to encourage bees, as much of our agriculture would collapse without them. They are also fun to watch. I learned that bees will not sting people they recognize. Come to think of it, a bee hasn't stung me since I stepped on one while barefoot, many years ago. Both books are lavishly illustrated and packed with practical information that is also scientific.

And we must not forget "A Flora of Napa County" by Jake A. Ruygt (California Native Plant Society Press), published a year ago. When Ruygt spoke to the UC Master Gardeners, he told us he had worked on this book for 30 years. At 500 pages, with 1700 plants, it is actually more of a tome than a book.

While you are walking in the hills or just around town, you can photograph an unfamiliar plant and look it up in this book. I believe a hiker would appreciate Ruygt’s work as much as a gardener. Don’t we all want to know as much as possible about the place where we live? The book is indispensible for someone who does.

I enjoy recommendations from fellow gardeners. Master Gardener Penny Pawl, who often writes this column, uses two books all the time. They are The "Drought-Defying California Garden" (Timber Press) by Greg Rubin and Lucy Warren and "Gardening in Summer-Dry Climates" (Workman) by Nora Harlow and Saxon Holt. Both books have many inspiring photographs and list a variety of drought-tolerant plants, which do well in Napa County.

Finally, I have a particular fondness for two books that were first published 40 years ago and are still in print. "Onward and Upward in the Garden" (New York Review Books) by Katharine S. White and "Green Thoughts" (Modern Library) by Eleanor Perenyi are most enjoyable. White was the formidable fiction editor at The New Yorker for many years until her husband, E.B. White, dragged her off to live in New England. She wrote a series of opinionated and brilliant gardening columns for the magazine, and here they are, well worth reading.

Perenyi led an adventurous life. She dropped out of prep school, traveled with her family, and married a rather poor Hungarian nobleman. He joined the anti-Nazi movement, which meant they had to leave their ramshackle castle forever. She wrote about her experiences gardening in Connecticut in a series of essays that were arranged alphabetically by topic, from artichokes to weeds.

Just as opinionated as White, Perenyi wrote, "To garden is to let optimism get the better of judgment." I think of her when I buy too many seed packets.

Library Talk

UC Master Gardeners of Napa County will host a free talk via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m., on “Introduction to Espalier.” The espalier technique is a great way to grow fruit in a limited space and makes care and harvesting easier. Learn how to plan, plant, and maintain an espaliered fruit tree in your landscape. Register at ucanr.edu/2022JanEspalier.

Got Garden Questions? Contact the Master Gardeners' Help Desk. The team is working remotely so submit your questions through their diagnosis form, sending any photos to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org or leave a detailed message at 707- 253-4143. A Master Gardener will get back to you by phone or email. For more information visit http://napamg.ucanr.edu or find them on Facebook or Instagram, UC Master Gardeners of Napa County.