Master Gardeners of Napa County: Growing fabulous figs in Napa

I still remember my first fresh figs. My family was traveling in Southern Europe and my dad stopped at a roadside stand. He was so happy that they had figs. Looking at the dark brown, lumpy fruits, I didn’t exactly share his excitement…until I tried one. That sweet, colorful flesh was a wonderful surprise, and I’ve been hooked on figs ever since.

Figs are an ancient fruit. There are descriptions of them in Sumerian writings, and archeological evidence of figs dates back to 5000 BCE. Fruit that has been cultivated for that long is usually tasty and the trees are tough. What more could a gardener want?

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of fig varieties. No matter where you live in Napa County, you’ll be able to find a variety that’s right for your microclimate.

All these varieties belong to one of two types: common figs, which do not require pollination to set good fruit; and Smyrna figs, which require pollination. Smyrna figs are pollinated by caprifigs, which provide pollen but are considered inedible. For the backyard gardener, it’s easier to plant common figs, and they are also the most readily available.

Figs are propagated from cuttings and grow on their own roots. You can get cuttings from friends or at scion exchanges and start trees of varieties that you like.