Master Gardeners of Napa County: How plants respond to touch

Have you ever wondered whether there is any truth to the idea that touching plants is good for them?

Clearly, plants do respond to touch. We see that happen when the tendrils of vining plants curl around support, or when a Venus flytrap captures an insect. (Venus flytraps can close in one second.) Sometimes you gently bump a seedpod and it explodes and showers its seeds.

These immediate responses are known as thigmotropism: plant growth or motion in response to touch. Another level of response occurs as a result of long-term touch. Thigmomorphogenesis describes changes in the appearance of a plant in response to repeated touching, defined as any mechanical contact or stress.

Plant scientists take special precautions to treat all plants identically during an experiment. If they don’t, simply touching the plants differently could lead to different outcomes.

I had no idea that plants are so sensitive to touch. Because plants cannot move away from predators or other challenges in their environment, they have developed other responses to help them adapt. Reacting to touch is one of those adaptations.

For a plant, touching can take many forms: animals, insects or people rubbing against it; water spraying it; another plant brushing it in the wind; or the wind itself.