 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Master Gardeners of Napa County: How plants respond to touch
Master Gardeners

Master Gardeners of Napa County: How plants respond to touch

{{featured_button_text}}

Have you ever wondered whether there is any truth to the idea that touching plants is good for them?

Clearly, plants do respond to touch. We see that happen when the tendrils of vining plants curl around support, or when a Venus flytrap captures an insect. (Venus flytraps can close in one second.) Sometimes you gently bump a seedpod and it explodes and showers its seeds.

These immediate responses are known as thigmotropism: plant growth or motion in response to touch. Another level of response occurs as a result of long-term touch. Thigmomorphogenesis describes changes in the appearance of a plant in response to repeated touching, defined as any mechanical contact or stress.

Plant scientists take special precautions to treat all plants identically during an experiment. If they don’t, simply touching the plants differently could lead to different outcomes.

I had no idea that plants are so sensitive to touch. Because plants cannot move away from predators or other challenges in their environment, they have developed other responses to help them adapt. Reacting to touch is one of those adaptations.

For a plant, touching can take many forms: animals, insects or people rubbing against it; water spraying it; another plant brushing it in the wind; or the wind itself.

Plants vary in the amount and duration of touch required to elicit changes. In annual plants such as food crops, touch often causes shorter and thicker stems. Other possible changes include shorter leaf stalk, smaller leaves, fewer flowers and increased tissue death. Trees and shrubs show the same types of responses.

Even light can elicit a response, which takes energy away from the plant’s growth. Within 30 minutes, up to 10 percent of the plant’s genome is altered. Repeated touch can reduce growth by up to 30 percent.

Research suggests that regular touching stresses plants. For optimal growth, minimize how often you touch your plants. But touch can also have benefits. Scientists speculate that closely spaced plants may grow more slowly if they touch, reducing crowding.

In some other situations, touch can be beneficial. Continual touch on woody trees and shrubs, including by wind, leads to shorter, wider trunks. This change in the growth pattern is caused in part by ethylene gas.

Ethylene gas is a growth regulator produced by plants themselves. Most of us know that bananas ripen more quickly in a paper bag thanks to the ethylene gas they emit. An injured plant may increase its production of ethylene gas a hundred-fold. In trees, constant touch results in an increase in ethylene gas production, which encourages the formation of lignin (woody tissue) in the disturbed area.

Staking a tree inhibits this response by not allowing the tree to move in the wind. An unstaked tree allowed to respond to wind will be stockier and sturdier, more resistant to wind damage or uprooting. The tree will also have a smaller canopy less likely to snap in extreme winds. 

The stronger the wind, the greater its effect on the tree. You may have noticed the somewhat stunted trees in windswept landscapes. These trees show the impact of touch caused by constant high winds.

Many questions remain unanswered. How do plants know the difference between a predatory insect and a beneficial insect landing on their leaves? How does a plant quickly signal a touch event to other parts of the plant? Some mimosa species fold up their leaves when touched. (Scientists aren’t sure yet how this benefits the plant.) When a plant is wounded, a severe type of touch, leaves far from the wounded area may quickly fold.

There is always more to learn. For now, though, I know that touching plants makes them shorter and sturdier, but also reduces their growth.

Food Growing Forum

Napa County Master Gardeners will present a discussion of “Perennial Vegetables, Garlic and Alliums” on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m., via Zoom. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Free Guided Tree Walk

Join Master Gardeners of Napa County for a tree walk in Fuller Park in Napa on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Space is limited to 12 people per walk. COVID safety protocols will be followed. You will be asked health questions and asked to sign in. Face masks and social distancing are required. Register here.

Napa Library Talk

Napa County Master Gardeners will give a talk on “Replace Grass, Save Water, and Get Cash” on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Learn how to replace your thirsty lawn without digging it up. Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Len Ramirez talks about the bumper crop of rattlesnakes in Northern California in August 2021 driven by years of fires and droughts. Video by Tim Carl.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

What in the world is a wine seltzer?

  • Updated

Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation. 

Got Garden Questions? Contact the Help Desk. The team is working remotely so please submit your questions through the diagnosis form, sending any photos to mastergardeners@countyofnapa.org or leave a detailed message at 707- 253-4143. A Master Gardener will get back to you by phone or email.

For more information visit http://napamg.ucanr.edu or Facebook or Instagram, UC Master Gardeners of Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News