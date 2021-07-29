Master Gardeners of Napa County: How to plant a pomegranate

Fig trees are among a small group of fruiting trees that have been cultivated for thousands of years. Pomegranates are another member of that exclusive club. (The other two are persimmons and olives.)

Like the other members of this club, pomegranates are grown on their own roots. They are propagated by taking cuttings from existing trees and rooting them. You can do this yourself if you know someone who has a pomegranate variety that you can’t find at a nursery. Pomegranates grown from seed typically don’t produce good fruit.

I like growing pomegranates because they ripen relatively late — in October for most of Napa County, or in September in the hotter areas. They have bright green, shiny foliage and attractive orange-red flowers. And, of course, the ripe red pomegranates hanging on the tree are beautiful.

Pomegranates can tolerate heavy, wet soil and have few pests. The trees have a low winter-chill requirement, which makes them suitable for our warming climate. They are also relatively drought- and salt-tolerant. They need less water than most fruit trees, although they do need some supplemental water to grow and bear well.