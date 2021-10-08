Master Gardeners of Napa County: It's easy to grow and good in a drought: crape myrtle

I’ve allowed my other crape myrtles to grow to about 10 feet. They are topped during the winter. They flower best on new growth but will flower on old wood.

When you prune crape myrtle, don’t chop it down to the ground. Just take the ends of the branches with the seed pods from the old blooms and cut back. Remove any sprouts at the base of the trunk and any unwanted crossing branches. When cutting a branch back, either cut clean with the trunk or a node. Crapes myrtles demand little care other than occasional pruning.

The crape myrtle used for sidewalk trees is L. fauriei species from Japan. This type can reach 30 feet and has small white flowers that are resistant to mildew.

Mildew has never been a problem with the smaller varieties growing in my garden. The Japanese crape myrtle is used to create hybrids with mildew resistance.

Crape myrtles have been in this country since it was founded, imported from India to the Southern U.S. They became very popular but were heavy impacted by powdery mildew. In the 1950s, U.S. Arboretum personnel went to Japan to find mildew-resistant varieties. They brought seeds back with them and started to cross breed. They gave the new plants names from Native American cultures such as Zuni, Tonto and Arapaho. These hybrids are sold at nurseries today.