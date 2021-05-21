Master Gardeners of Napa County: The bats in my attic

In the first old house my husband and I lived in in downtown Napa, we had the second floor and access to the attic. When we moved in, we had no idea there were bats in the attic. My first encounter was when I went to mop the floor and there was a funny-looking “mouse” in the bucket.

I had just seen a Dracula movie and you can guess what I was thinking. After six years of living with bats and having no insects biting us, we had adjusted well to our fellow tenants. The only downside was cleaning up their guano.

When I visited Morocco a few years ago and camped in the desert, bats started flying around our tent during dinner. They were after the bugs flying around the light; they did not bother the other diners or me. After everyone finished eating, I stayed and watched the bats and tried to get a picture of them. Photographing a flying bat is not easy.

On a trip to Bangkok, I saw beautiful fox-faced bats hanging from the trees that we walked under.

I know we have bats right here in Napa County. I have seen them, and according to what I have read about them, we should be happy they are here. One bat can eat as many as 3,000 insects in one night.

Bats are mammals that give birth to live young. How they do that when hanging upside down is quite a feat.