Master Gardeners of Napa County: What causes mast seeding?

If you’re like most gardeners, you always enjoy learning something new. I recently started learning about mast seeding. I already knew that oak trees tend to have light crops some years and heavy crops other years, but I didn’t realize that many other trees do the same thing.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, mast seeding is defined as “the production of many seeds by a plant every two or more years in regional synchrony with other plants of the same species.”

Even in mast years, the plant produces seed, but there is an obvious difference in seed production between a mast year and a regular year. Mast seeding occurs on every continent except Antarctica, and the regional synchronization can extend thousands of kilometers.

What fascinates me about mast seeding is that trees (or other plants) of one species are all on the same schedule regionally and that botanists still don’t know why mast seeding evolved. We know a lot about how mast seeding affects the forest ecology but only have theories about why trees and other plants behave this way.