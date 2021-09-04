Master Gardeners of Napa County: What to plant in September

Water as needed to keep the leaves alive for the rest of their growing season. (Too much water may cause the bulbs to mildew or rot.) After you remove the leaves, you can dig up the bulbs and store them in a cool, dark, dry place, or you can leave them in the ground. Some bulbs need to be divided regularly to keep flowering well. If you leave bulbs in the ground and they are not performing well, consider digging them up and dividing them.

Daffodils, tulips, lilies, amaryllis, and hyacinths are all true bulbs. True bulbs are composed of a series of leaves modified for food storage. Onions and garlic are also bulbs; when you cut through an onion, the rings you see are the leaves. Garlic and lilies form a looser bulb. All true bulbs root from the bottom. If you’re not quite sure which side is the bottom, plant the bulb sideways.

Corms are another common type of bulb. Instead of modified leaves, corms are modified stems. The bottom of a corm is actually the base of a stem. Corms are easy to confuse with true bulbs because they look a lot like them. To know whether you’re looking at a true bulb or a corm, cut the bulb in half to view its internal structure. If it’s solid, it’s a corm. If you see rings, it’s a true bulb.