Master Gardeners of Napa County: Why plant a passionflower?

Many guests have admired the flowers and taken a fruit home with them, thinking the seeds within will grow. It's not that easy. When birds expel seeds, the seed covering is abraded in the bird's craw, so the seeds germinate more readily. Seeds taken directly from the fruit take longer to grow.

When birds expel the seeds in my yard, they sprout. I have dug up the resulting plants and put them in pots, and they have done well. They take about 18 months to produce fruit.

Passionflower seeds need to be kept in the dark to sprout. Since that is difficult to pull off, propagating a cutting may be easier.

Cut a six-inch stem before it hardens, cutting below the node. Remove the lower leaves and curly tendrils, dip the lower part of the cutting in rooting hormone, and put it in a container with potting mix. Use a pencil to make an inch-deep hole in the soil so you don't knock off the rooting hormone.

Water the newly planted cutting—not too much—and cover it with a transparent plastic bag with ventilation holes. Put it in a shady location, don't let it dry out, and it should be ready to transplant in a few weeks.

I have also seen new plants form when a vine gets covered with dirt. If it gets watered, roots will spring forth, and soon you can have your very own jungle.