Master Gardeners: Save water with French intensive gardening

Because of the drought, I am trying French intensive gardening (also known as small-space gardening or square-foot gardening) this year. Rather than spread my vegetables out, I am using the French intensive method to save water.

When I first became a Master Gardener, one of the veteran members was using this method and it seemed to work well for her. He had laid out a grid in her garden and placed different plants within each grid. I have not been that precise, but I have reduced the space between the plants.

If you learn a little about these methods, you may be interested in trying them, too.

French intensive gardening originated around five centuries ago in Paris. It was known as “market gardening” then, a term for growing a variety of marketable crops in small plots. The gardeners would take their crops to the local market to sell them. They practiced companion planting — growing synergistic plants together to improve yield or pest resistance.

They also understood that they could warm the soil by adding fermented manure. Two French gardeners wrote a book on this method in 1845. Titled "Manuel Pratique de la Culture Maraîchère de Paris," it is still available on Amazon, updated for modern times.