Moon phase gardening: The holistic garden of Napa's Cindy Skinner

The Napa area garden of Cindy Skinner is a healthy, thriving and abundant garden. This bountiful space is the end result of Skinner’s holistic approach to gardening which is an amalgamation of several cultivation methods and philosophies, including moon phase gardening.

Skinner’s love of and for holistic gardening has deep roots, which began at her family’s farm in Oregon. It was further instilled and fostered by her fraternal grandmother.

Her life-long gardening experiences have lead her to some of her own philosophies. She shared a few of them. “Plant are like children. You need to apply gentle but firm discipline—pruning, training and all— when young or else they become unruly teenagers.

“Generally, when you start talking gardening to a gardener there is an instant connection,” she added. “Also, you’ll never meet a grumpy gardener!”

Skinner continued with thoughts about moon phase gardening, “I both swear by it and swear at it,” she said. “There is something circadian about moon phase gardening as it is rhythmic and cyclical. It helps to keep me on schedule with my gardening.”