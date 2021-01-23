Moon phase gardening: The holistic garden of Napa's Cindy Skinner

The Napa area garden of Cindy Skinner is a healthy, thriving and abundant garden. This bountiful space is the end result of Skinner’s holistic approach to gardening which is an amalgamation of several cultivation methods and philosophies, including moon phase gardening.
Skinner’s love of and for holistic gardening has deep roots, which began at her family’s farm in Oregon. It was further instilled and fostered by her fraternal grandmother.
Her life-long gardening experiences have lead her to some of her own philosophies. She shared a few of them. “Plant are like children. You need to apply gentle but firm discipline—pruning, training and all— when young or else they become unruly teenagers.
“Generally, when you start talking gardening to a gardener there is an instant connection,” she added. “Also, you’ll never meet a grumpy gardener!”
Skinner continued with thoughts about moon phase gardening, “I both swear by it and swear at it,” she said. “There is something circadian about moon phase gardening as it is rhythmic and cyclical. It helps to keep me on schedule with my gardening.”
The moon phase gardening technique was created by the same minds behind the Farmers Almanac. According to their website, “Simply put, ‘Planting by the Moon’ (also called “gardening by the moon” or “moon phase gardening”) is the idea that the lunar cycle affects plant growth. Just as the moon’s gravitational pull creates the tides of the oceans, it also creates more moisture in the soils, which encourages growth.”
The Farmer’s Almanac generates a weekly gardening “To Do” list that can include anything from starting seeds to pruning to countless other projects—even rest periods for both the garden and gardener.
According to their website, these activity dates are calculated and determined using their exclusive 200-year-old formula. While they continue to print hard copy calendars — even one that glows-in-the-dark — the Farmers’ Almanac posts a month of moon phase gardening projects assigned to specific dates of that month.
Skinner, with her smartphone in hand, quickly called up the site and recited some date-specific gardening chores. She said, “Following moon phase gardening is very specific but each window of opportunity to perform a task is pretty wide. Even when I am really busy with other things in my life, there is enough flexibility in those gardening windows I can still get them done. It’s not that constraining to follow. It helps to keep me on track and meet my gardening goals.”
Skinner also noted some additional moon phase gardening specifications. In regards to planting your plants, they are divided into two groups—above ground and below ground.
The first category are plants whose primary growth takes place above the ground level, such as flowers, peppers, tomatoes, herbs and so many others. The latter group comprises plants whose primary growth is below ground including carrots, beets, potatoes, garlic and onions.
“The benefits of moon phase gardening I’ve noticed is it produces the most consistent and good yields,” Skinner said.
But the moon phase gardening is not perfect, especially in respect to the unpredictability of climate change. Skinner noticed the prolonged spikes in heat, especially the extreme heat waves of 2020 impacted her garden in ways the Farmers Almanac and moon phase gardening could not have anticipated.
“The heat interfered with the germination cycle of some seeds,” Skinner said. “I had to water some of them three to four times per day until the heat passed to give them a chance of surviving.”
“The heat killed my pole beans even with shade cloth. Also, many of my vegetables were burned by the heat.” Skinner added, “This year I will be using a lot more shade cloth!”
Skinner also incorporates other holistic measures into her garden. She said, “I use cover crops, specifically fava beans, to improve the soil. Fava beans naturally improves the soil with nitrogen.”
Skinner also enhances the soil quality with other amendments. To encourage root growth while reducing transplanting stresses, she adds one tablespoon of her favorite root tone supplement. “Mulching with bunny poo is better than other manure because is not ‘hot,” she said. “Unlike most manure that require composting or aging to reduce their strength and potential damage to plants, bunny poo can be used immediately.”
Another holistic measure Skinner uses is natural pest control. She said, “I use beneficial insects as natural pest control. But I’ve noticed ladybugs have a tendency to go away while green lacewing bugs remain in my garden and dine on aphids and other pest insects.”
When she and her husband Alan purchased their home property about 15 years ago, they promised the seller they would honor her wishes of maintaining her organic garden.
“It was a jungle when we bought it,” Skinner said. “The woman used the ‘No Till’ or ‘Lasagna’ method of gardening as she adhered to the belief that tilling was bad for the environment by releasing carbon and destroying the soil’s micro-organisms. While we do cultivate the soil, we try to keep it to a minimum.”
She continued, “But you can’t have a willy-nilly garden and expect good results even if you follow the highly successful moon phase gardening method. A plan is necessary and makes things even more successful. But it’s still not iron proof.”
To create the best plans possible for their new property, for the first few years, the Skinners observed and tracked the patterns of the sun to optimize the garden layout. They also recorded rainfall and drainage patterns.
“One winter it rained like a mother,” Skinner said. “We literally had a lake in the backyard. We had to tame the property by regrading it and installing French drains to guide the water to the street gutters.
“We’ve also created outdoor rooms, wandering paths and more. While it took a lot to create our garden. And by using the moon phase gardening method, it makes all that work worthwhile as it is so satisfying to see our garden flourish.”
WATCH NOW: 5 WAYS TO MAKE YOUR FLOWERS LAST LONGER
CHECK OUT PHOTOS: THE NAPA COUNTY IRIS GARDEN
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Ian Rogers, the longtime Napa auto repair shop owner arrested last week, will face 28 felony counts of possessing bombs and illegal firearms a…
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
A coalition of more than 50 Napa Valley businesses — some of them anonymous — have sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the right to resume hosting out…
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.