Gardening columnist Adrian Higgins answered questions recently in an online chat. Here is an edited excerpt.
Q: My kid really wants to plant some strawberries, and I have no idea how to go about it. We have an enclosed bed of dirt in a sunny spot. Should I get seeds, or can I buy strawberry plants at a nursery. And is this the right time to plant?
A: It's sort of too late for seed starting, and seed starting is something you graduate to as a gardener. You can buy plants now. They should be set in a sunny, well-prepared and weed-free bed and given a mulch (of straw, hence their name) to keep moisture even. When the fruit develops, you will be in a race with the animals to harvest them. Netting might be in order, though that comes with its own challenges. Alpine strawberries are smaller, tastier (to my palate), function in partial shade and yield for much longer.
Q: I'm moving cross-country and am thinking of driving from the West Coast to the East Coast. I have a lot of plants I would be very sad to leave behind because I've put a lot of effort into nurturing them over the years. Do you have any suggestions for packing them up for the drive? I don't think shipping would be feasible.
A: I don't know what sort of vehicle you have, what plants you have or their size, so this is a general response: If they are in pots, you could place them in plastic crates to keep them from tipping and jostling. However, if you don't have the room for pots, I would take each plant out of its current environment, keep much of the soil around the roots, wrap wet paper towels around the roots, add plastic bags and lay them carefully in cardboard boxes. I would soak all the plants well a day before digging/unpotting. They should be OK for a few days like this. Do not leave them in a hot, parked vehicle for very long, however. When you arrive, you will have to quickly re-pot them and get them in their preferred light conditions. Do not transport plants unprotected in the open bed of a pickup truck.
Q: I've got the basics in my herb garden: rosemary, oregano, tarragon, sage, parsley, chives and basil. Are there others, either annual or perennial, that you think would make an especially interesting or useful addition to the garden?
A: Lavender has a limited culinary use but is such a pretty and evocative herb. I am a big fan of cilantro and chervil - best grown in spring and fall in the mid-Atlantic, and easy from seed.
Q: I live in an old apartment and have had a lot of really weird insects crawl out of my AC vent. I've found that a couple of different insects have made their home in my house plants, including centipedes and sow bugs. The bottom trays of some of my plants have tiny baby insects crawling all over (while mature bugs live throughout the soil) and I'm not sure what to do about them once I move out. I've used neem oil for pests such as aphids and red spider mites, but I'm not sure what the best practice is for this situation because the soil itself seems infected. Is it best to just re-pot the plants?
A: I used to think sow bugs were harmless until last year, when they multiplied like crazy (I think because of the rain) and started rasping away at my carrots. If you have tenacious pests in your houseplant soil, one way to deal with them is to fill up your bath and submerge the pots overnight. Don't forget to drain them the next day.
Q: The previous owner of our home planted many beautiful flowers in the garden but also planted morning glory. The morning glory grows very quickly and chokes the other plants without constant maintenance and pruning. What are your tips for getting rid of the plant entirely?
A: This is very deep-rooted and almost impossible to dig out, and I don't use herbicides, so I just pull the vines as they grow. Eventually. this will weaken them and they go away. Make sure that none of the seed pods from last year are still about.
Q: We want to clean out the brush in our yard and plant evergreen trees. Is there a best time of year to do this? Is it OK to clear and plant at the same time?
A: I think unwanted and uninvited plants can be grubbed out at any time. My favorite tool for this is a mattock. Beware of burgeoning poison ivy. You could plant now, though make sure the roots are correctly manipulated, set at the right level and given a light mulch. The best time to plant most woody plants is in late summer or early to mid-fall.
Q: We're trying to start some hot peppers from seed this year and haven't had much success. Almost all started out OK, then died. Out of about 80 seeds started, about 10 are still alive. I know we're too late to restart this year. Any tips on how we could be successful next year?
A: If they germinated and then suddenly collapsed, they died of a fungal disease called damping off, associated with cool soil and insufficient air circulation. My advice for peppers is to give them bottom heat by way of a heat mat; this speeds germination and minimizes fungal issues. At this point, I would buy pepper transplants for setting out in early May.
Q: Last fall, I noticed deer were eating my ivy leaves but leaving the leaf stalk. Now, in the spring, most of my ivy is dead. Vines are brittle and dead. The only places ivy leaves are seen is under bushes or places difficult to reach because of a rocky landscape. Is there a connection to the deer?
A: I think not. Ivy is prone to a bacterial leafspot disease, for which the remedy is to cut out all the dead branches. English ivy, by the way, is considered a passe plant because when it matures and seeds, it becomes a major invasive weed in natural areas.
Q: Is there anything I can do to save an old, declining dogwood tree? This spring it has more dead branches than in past seasons.
A: When any tree is declining, pruning out the dead branches becomes essential. Often they are diseased, and the pathogen makes its way down the vascular system. Once it reaches the trunk, it's game over.
Q: Crabgrass is the bane of my existence. It is quite persistent across our rather large yard. We try to dig it up, but it is very difficult to stay on top of all of it. Are there any safe, organic treatments to suppress crabgrass?
A: The one I know of is corn gluten, which has the added benefit of feeding the lawn. The downside is that it's more expensive than chemical treatments and may need repeated applications.
Q: I'm an amateur gardener who is filling in for my elderly mother this spring. Three or four weeks ago, I thought I had pruned back the Knock Out roses to the correct level (about 3 to 3 1/2 feet). Recently, she got a look at them and said I have to prune them back more (along with other roses that are smaller). How much more? And is that safe with our warmer temperatures? I'm particularly concerned about the more delicate roses (e.g. French Lace), which have never been robust in our clay/compost mixture of soil. Most of our roses are hybrid tea roses.
A: Rose bushes are best pruned in late winter, in dormancy. The general idea is to leave five or so main canes in a way that removes dead and crossing branches and opens up the center. They should be cut back to 24 inches or a bit less to just above an outgrowing bud (or now shoot). I suppose you could still prune now, even though we are a month from flowering. Put thumb tacks or wood glue on the exposed cuts to prevent borer damage.
Q: I have to move some daffodil bulbs because of construction. How and when should I do that?
A: Daffodils ideally need at least six weeks of leaf growth before they should be lifted. If you have to move them now, be very careful to not damage the roots or the foliage, and place them in a prepared bed at the same depth and in a sunny location. You can then move them to a permanent location (if needed) in June as the foliage fades.
Q: We have plum and apricot trees with very long top limbs that should probably be pruned back. However, the trees have already flowered and leafed out, so I'm assuming now would be a bad time to prune. When is the best time to prune fruit trees?
A: Most fruit trees are in the rose family and should be pruned in winter dormancy. You might thin some of the young fruit clusters for bigger fruits, but otherwise wait for branch pruning. These are relatively high-maintenance plants, and most growers will have a spraying regime against certain pests and diseases. Neglected plums and apricots will not be happy campers in the mid-Atlantic.