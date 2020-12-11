Napa County Landmarks’ 2020 Awards of Merit

Also known now as the 1881 Napa Wine History Museum, the house was built in the late 1800s. The two-story building is historically known as the Durant-Booth-Giugni House in honor of the three longest owner/residents of the house and nearby mercantile, the Oakville Grocery.

Recently, the current owner, Jean-Charles Boisset, had the interior of the house altered to convert it into the 1881 Napa Wine History Museum. Two of its main features are a timeline of Napa Valley’s winemaking heritage as well as a tasting room. With the completion of this project, the property qualifies for a category number 2 Adaptive Reuse Award of Merit.

The Salvador Union School, 1850 Salvador Ave., Napa

Built in 1922 in the Spanish Colonial Revival architectural style, served as a public school until 1965 when it was abandoned following the construction of new facilities on the property. It was briefly threatened with demolition in 1967, only to remain neglected for decades.

Nearly a century following its original construction, the Salvador Union School had been restored and preserved to serve once again as an integral part of a school campus for the River Middle School. Owned by the Napa Valley Unified School District, the Salvador property meets the criteria for the Award of Merit category number 1.