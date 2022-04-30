Napa County Landmarks releases its list of 'threatened treasures'

May is Historic Preservation Month, and John Sensenbaugh from Napa County Landmarks has provide the Register with the organization's annual list of "10 threatened treasures" in Napa County -- structures with historic value that are in need of saving.
Landmarks noted that this year the list is "10 threatened treasures plus one."
Here it is:
1. Aetna Springs Resort, Pope Valley -- The former spa and retreat in rural Pope Valley keeps slipping into further decay, Landmarks reports. It was placed on the National Register of Historical Places in 1987, but has appeared on the Napa County Landmarks' list as threatened treasures more than 20 times.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
It originally was developed as a destination spa in 1887 when it was an eight-hour journey by horse drawn carriages from San Francisco. The grounds were developed with three distinct architectural styles, from 1877 to 1944.
Although there have been attempts to revive Aetna Springs as a modern destination resort, thus far no efforts have moved forward, Landmarks writes. "Fortunately, it was spared destruction during the 2017 wildfires that swept through that area."
People are also reading…
2. 1938-1940 Brown St. – This structure appears to be a four-plex apartment house from the 1920s (or earlier), very likely one of the first apartment buildings constructed within the Napa city limits.
Landmarks notes that Howard Yune reported in the Napa Valley Register on Aug. 30, 2017 that a fire had totally destroyed a rear structure of the building and partially damaged the remaining front building.
"According to Yune, Napa Code Enforcement had cited the property for trash and weeds, but the abatement order was ignored. A permit was issued in January, 2017, to do fire repair work."
"From street-side observation, no repair work was ever been started, and the building appears abandoned. Neighbors have complained of transients occupying the building as well as a rodent infestation problem," Landmarks writes.
3. Thomas Earl House, 1221 Seminary St. – This is a 2,948 square foot home built in 1894.
Landmarks reports that in Dec, 2020 owner received permission to do a “panelization” of the house, to cut into large wall panels, which are stored on A-frame racks, then reassembled on a new foundation in a slightly different location from its original position. The owner also said his goal was to create a 10-room corporate retreat center.
Landmarks reports that owner's team decided it would be too risky to move the house to a new foundation due to the earthquake damage the house suffered in the 2014 quake.
"Unfortunately, since the house was sawed into various wall panels, no further work or new foundation forming has occurred," the Landmark's report reads. "The various walls are now covered with large tarps and, at least, partially protected from the weather, which was not the case earlier during the winter rainy season."
4. 2232 Oak St. – This 1,895 square foot home, built in 1925, has been on the list before. Known as the Daniel J. Thomas residence, it is of the Stick Eastlake construction style. It has one street-facing window that is completely devoid of glass and open to the elements. According to Landmarks, "Shrubbery and vegetation threaten to engulf the place."
5. Center Building, 810-814 Brown St. – Another structure that has been on the list many times, "it remains in a dilapidated state since the 2014 quake," Landmarks writes. "The building sits as an empty downtown eyesore and danger, sited directly across the street from Napa’s original and historic court house."
6. Rutherford Train Depot – Another perennial threatened treasures sit, it is owned by the Napa Valley Wine Train. "It is in agriculture-designated zone so there are limited commercial usages allowed without a permit. Any new commercial usage not allowable in ag zone requires a zoning change, and that can only be accomplished by a vote of the people as required by Measure J," according to Landmarks. "This could present a challenge for any proposed new usage, but Landmarks is confident that this treasure could be restored by a motivated new owner."
7. Franklin Post Office – The owner of this severely earthquake damaged post office has reportedly been trying to find an investor/partner to develop this Depression-era building into a downtown hotel, Landmarks reports. "There has been work done to stabilize the structure but it remains vulnerable to another to another earthquake."
8. Luther Turton houses at the Napa State Hospital – These homes were also severely damaged in the 2014 earthquake and are owned by the state of California. "It is unknown when or if the state will invest the money to make them usable," Landmarks writes. "They remain locked and off limits for any usage."
9. 1615 Nursery St. – This home, behind Drapinski T.V. store on Vallejo Street, is in dilapidated condition, although it appears that someone may be occupying it. Napa County tax records show that this home was built in 1897, which would make it one of the oldest homes still standing in this neighborhood.
10. 376 Franklin St. – This 2,948 square foot home was built in 1894. Several gigantic bamboo plants in front of the home obstruct a view of exterior, but Landmarks states, "it is obvious from both the front and rear that the house has been neglected for a long time and needs much attention."
The home is in the redwood-lined section of Franklin Street that is home to many restored Victorians and other homes 100 to 150 years old.
11. 1332 B St. – This is an 842 square foot home built in 1936. This home is eligible to be listed as a contributor on the City of Napa's Historic Resource Inventory. "It too seems to need considerable maintenance and appears to be currently uninhabited," Landmarks states.
Napa County Landmarks also noted that it "wants to remain vigilant of the many stone bridges that were constructed more than 100 years ago and are still to be found dotted throughout the county.
"They are often in the crosshairs of Cal Trans who view them as impediments to modern highway design," the Landmarks' announcement reads. "Sometimes they become subject to damage by motorists who crash into them, or vandalized by people who carve out the monument year-built stone that typically grace the center of a bridge’s span."
"Unfortunately, this has occurred on at least two of the remaining stone bridges along Stanley Lane in south Napa County."
Historical homes you can own in the Napa Valley area
1 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,995,000
Rare opportunity to buy historic property & winery on the west side view property on the slopes at 3505 Spring Mountain Road, previously owned by Olga & Charles Beringer, and last owned by Eeden Winery, totaling 15.9 acres, placed on both sides of Spring Mountain Rd offering 7 acres of Cabernet, Spring Mountain AVA, just 3.1 miles up from valley floor, now offering views over St Helena. Winery permit intact for 15,000 gallons, tasting room, more details avail upon request. Building sites offered for Main house, guest unit, tasting room, & more. Newly built guest recently completed. Building renditions for new construction available. Duplicated listing under land, MLS #321073571
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,950,000
Best of all worlds...spectacular vineyard views, peaceful setting with a remarkable custom-built 3,816 sf home that feels like it inhabits its own little world despite being just 5 min from downtown St. Helena. Voluminous main living space w/large picture windows, hardwood floors, wood burning stove & a private deck for enjoying lovely sunsets. Chef's kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, abundant storage, generous island, breakfast nook & wine bar. Floor-to-ceiling sliders lead to expansive newly refinished deck ideal for outdoor dining where guests can fully appreciate the breathtaking views so unique to wine country. The primary bedroom is located on the main floor & has its own wing including a large walk-in closet & serene spa-like bathroom. Lower level includes small office, 2 bedrooms w/full bath & spacious bonus room leading naturally into the lovely back yard with its own private in ground pool. A rare jewel, even in the sea of opulence that is Napa Valley.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,975,000
Situated in the western hills of Napa Valley on a private drive, minutes from downtown St Helena, this home shares a driveway with highly regarded Grace Family Vineyards and borders notable Vineyard 29. The gated property offers beautiful views across the valley to the eastern hills and morning sunrises. The primary bedroom shares the main level with a cozy sitting room, living /dining rooms, kitchen and office, all with stunning views. The upper level offers three spacious bedrooms with built-in desks. There are many places to dine casually or formally, to entertain guests while allowing get-away private time. Private office/workout room and pool room on the lower level allow easy come and go to pool, beautiful landscaped trails and gardens, outdoor dining, and three car garage. Added features are solar panels and well. There is so much to love about this legacy property with spectacular setting and coveted privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,650,000
Welcome to this charming country farmhouse in the heart of Napa Valley. The house is framed by a white picket fence and features a wrap-around porch. The attention to detail is like none other, including wainscoting, decorate windows, crown molding, coffered ceilings in the family and living room, white plantation shutters, and painted pine flooring throughout. The remodeled kitchen was designed for a farm-to-table lifestyle. The main floor also includes two bedrooms and a full bathroom complete with a clawfoot tub. Upstairs you will find the spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light & mountain views, and remodeled master bathroom with a custom California walk-in closet. The backyard features plenty of space for entertaining and is thoughtfully designed and decorated to match the farmhouse look. Additionally, there is a cozy guesthouse to comfortably host your guests with batten board detailing and a full bathroom. Walking distance to downtown St. Helena.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $5,200,000
Escape to your own gated retreat in Napa Valley. Its pastoral backdrop in the circa 1985 15.6 ac estate invites you to explore vineyard, olive lined path, pool, gardens & more. The fully remodeled 3700 sq ft farmhouse provides the perfect setting for every lifestyle. From the chef's dream kitchen to the charming private office or hosting guests in the Solarium this is a wonderland of relaxation. Entertain in the massive pool courtyard or across the rolling lawns. Unwind in the ground floor Master Suite w/its meditation garden, koi pond, outdoor shower, soaking tub, & ample closet space. Upstairs are 2 bdrms, a full bath & hidden playroom. Across the creek lies the fully furnished Guest House, the best hang out around w/kitchen, bath, laundry & big screen TV. Then there's the Party Barn w/pingpong table & hoops. This polished ranch is ideal for large get togethers, remote work & relaxed living. Come reconnect w/nature & the luxuries of country life in your own Napa dream home.
8 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,450,000
Located in the heart of Wine Country, moments to the restaurants, boutiques and wineries of the world renown spa town of Calistoga, THE CHANRIC currently lives as a stylish boutique Inn with seven en-suite bedrooms and private poolside owner's cottage. Eclectic and modern interiors contrast beautifully with the traditional 1890 Victorian. Timeless elements such as the expansive use of marble, vintage wood flooring and trim, generous windows, to the spacious covered porch, tiered gardens, elevated pool retreat and intimate vignettes provide the perfect backdrop for capturing views of Mt St Helena and the Palisades. THE CHANRIC provides a perfect haven for family and friends and the opportunity to blend a primary residence or a secondary retreat along with a hospitality industry investment. Fully furnished, this turnkey operation offers the prospect to own one of the Napa Valley's coveted and limited B&B licenses with a solid income stream. Also listed under commercial - MLS no.22027547
7 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $7,850,000
This magical estate, originally part of a Spanish land grant to the Domay family, is so exceptional for its style, sophistication, and soul, it literally takes your breath away. The original 4500 +/- sq ft vintage home, pole barn, a charming 1930s 1400 +/- sq ft guest cottage, and al fresco bathhouse are surrounded by grand trees 500 feet above the valley floor, giving rise to magnificent views in all directions. The property's owners and a talented design team, transformed this place to create a 7BR/6.5BA compound offering modern amenities while retaining and adding to the original rustic character, thoughtfully curating every exacting detail. The intimate patios, inviting pool area, and exquisite terraced gardens create an enchanting ambiance throughout the day's changing sunlight and evening hours. Located just 5 minutes to downtown Calistoga, Solage, and the farmer's market, this extraordinary property is a crown jewel in the glorious landscape of Napa Valley's northern region.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $8,100,000
Make this your family compound! Three fully remodeled cottages - two cottages: 1 bedroom, living rm, kitchen, fireplace, One cottage is a studio. Historical old Barn that has been refurbished and has office space so you can work from home. Situated on nearly 18 private acres, set far back off of Silverado Trail. The property offers cash flow from the 8 acres of premium Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards. Sizable well, new generators, two outbuildings used as garages, Bocce ball court, two outdoor firepits, six ancient olive trees, 100 olive trees to make your own olive oil along with multiple fruit trees. Minutes to both downtown Yountville & Napa. Build your main residence on this property and own a one of a kind property in the heart of Napa Valley.
3 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,995,000
Reimagined by the award-winning architecture firm Taylor Lombardo (San Francisco), this modern farmhouse is perfectly styled and move in ready for Summer 2022 fun. The approx. 1,750 sq.ft. house features an oversized master suite and great room. Not included in the formal square footage is an amazing approx. 200 sq.ft. covered dining porch for those Instrgram-able dinner parties! The pool deck is full sun and ready for weekend relaxing. The seven plus acre lot is private and features a rolling topography with lawns, gardens, and play space.
2 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $2,900,000
Spectacular 15+ acre Napa Valley parcel offers a private, tranquil retreat with exceptional views across a meadow, neighboring vineyards and mountains. The property boasts a comfortable remodeled circa 1936 bungalow nestled in an intimate and picturesque valley. This perfect getaway has two en suites, an additional half bath, open floor plan, vaulted beamed ceiling, wood floors, energy efficient dual pane windows, doors thru-out and a chef's kitchen to inspire your culinary talent. The two French doors open onto the deck that is perfect for dining al fresco, stargazing or for sun worshipping. The lower level exterior is encased with native cut stone making it perfect for wine storage. The the land provides not only privacy, but numerous opportunities for expanded gardens, recreational areas and property development including a magnificent knoll building site. You are invited to experience the magic.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,895,000
Idyllic St. Helena farmhouse situated on a spacious corner lot in the coveted Westside of St. Helena. Charming old-world style and design mix with modern updates in this 1912 farmhouse just three blocks from downtown. Beautiful light-filled home with high ceilings, a formal dining room with built-in cabinetry, & wood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, updated bath, master with walk-in closet, office space, and beautifully landscaped grounds. A second unit sits above the garage and features a full kitchen and bath, living area and bedroom. Bonus room under second unit for additional living space/office or art studio!
3 Bedroom Home in Yountville - $1,995,000
Rare Yountville opportunity. Character home high ceiling, and a deep lot. Per the Seller, this home was rebuilt in 1992-1993. Desirable & convenient location. Accessory Dwelling Unit may be possible. Property is in need of TLC. Sold AS IS.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $649,000
Bring your toolbelt!! Fixer...Centrally located with a large lot. Property has lots of potential, a true diamond in the rough.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,495,000
In the heart of Downtown Napa Valley sits this award winning Italianate. Two homes on this property. Entirely remodeled from studs in, during 2016. Also a 2016 recipient of the prestigious Napa Historic Landmarks award. Downstairs, the home offers 2 on-suite bedrooms. Master chefs-kitchen, including an 8 burner stove with double oven Wolf range and Sub Zero refrigerator. Floors are an exquisite red oak quarter sawn hardwood. Upstairs, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entire interior of the property has artisan level 5 smooth wall plaster finish. Wall wash lighting designed by designer Hideo Tanai throughout both homes. Detached oversized garage with 14' ceilings and open beam construction. Garage is ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) capable. ADU plans have been approved by the city, can provide permits. Gorgeous landscape with herringbone brick all throughout the property. You will enjoy the inviting gas fire pit. Don't miss this magical and once in a lifetime property.
4 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,950,000
Here is a rare opportunity to acquire an impressive 200+ acre property located in the Knights Valley AVA (just over the Napa County line) in Sonoma County and only 10 minutes from Calistoga with its renown restaurants and spas. Escape from it all at this private, gated enclave in the rolling hills of wine country. Based upon a site analysis (document available upon request) there are multiple acres potentially suitable for vineyard development of 30% or less slope, with good aspect and soil types. The best part may be that the arduous work has already been done for you. The custom-built, fire -hardened single-level home with sweeping views is almost complete with only the interior elements of flooring, cabinetry and fixtures ready for your personal buildout. The seller has done significant tree and underbrush clearing per CALFIRE best practices to create a site that is aesthetically pleasing. Graded unpaved driveway, two wells, water tanks, septic, electricity are in place.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,295,000
1410 Vale is a beautiful, 2 bed 2 full bath, 1940's DeVita built, renovated inside and out. 2036 SF per Licensed Appraiser. Each level is approximately 1068 SF. Lives large with a fully finished basement that serves as guest sleeping quarters with storage cabinets, wine storage room, laundry area, and TV room with wet bar and beverage refrigerator. Outdoor hosts a two-sided fully covered entertaining lounge (fan and heater), separate patio with dining table, and new concrete patio in back; storage shed, small fruit orchard in addition to two raised vegetable beds all on drip system. This home was fully renovated just 2 years ago; new Central Heat and Air (First Floor only), wall and attic insulation, all new GE Cafe' appliances, counters, and cabinets in Kitchen. Bathrooms fully renovated. New electrical, plumbing, hard wood flooring upstairs and epoxy flooring downstairs. Alta Heights offers easy access to all Downtown Napa has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,995,000
Perfect West side charmer...every aspect of this property has been meticulously maintained and thoughtfully designed. Fabulous kitchen with a slider to the lovely, lush garden area and guest unit with a full spa-like bathroom. There are two bedrooms in the main house with a generous master bedroom and bathroom, opening again to the private garden and patio. Live close to town and enjoy all the benefits of St. Helena living! There are tenants until 10.31.2022 - All showings subject to Tenants' consent.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,295,000
Modern meets charm on one of the west sides most desirable streets in downtown St. Helena. The 1340 sq. ft. remodeled single level 2 bed/ 2bath home with a 2 bed/ 2 bath detached 625 sq. ft. accessory dwelling unit (ADU) under construction. There is a new state of the art pool and spa which provides a sense of calmness and elegance all with a contemporary vision. An abundance of light fills the property, yet privacy and views are maintained throughout. French doors seamlessly open to the exterior entertaining area and pool. Constructed with variable uses in mind, one may utilize the space for a family/friend compound or caretaker unit. Private exterior access to the back yard opens the opportunity to maintain use of the ADU and pool while renting out the front house. Truly a multitude of unique options on a large downtown lot.
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,950,000
Fall back in time and in love with Madrona Blu. Recently remodeled 1000SqFt 2 bedroom/ 1 bath main home and 600 SqFt detached ADU with an updated bathroom and new kitchen with french doors that lead to a private trellised backyard and large pool. This Historic Westside Bungalow marries old-world charm with modern amenities. Big Chill kitchen appliances and quartz countertops complement the original style with preserved wallpaper framed to capture historical touches. Enjoy diner-style entertaining in the custom banquette and built-in bar area. A quick stroll to the best of St. Helena's Main Street, Madrona Blu has it all. Sold turn-key for the most discerning buyer looking for a one-of-a-kind St. Helena historical gem.
6 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,300,000
Welcome to the historic M Ranch, the perfect family compound. This Napa Valley estate rests on 11.36 acres surrounded by world-class vineyards and rolling landscape. The property features a 4,000 SF main home, designed by Luther Turton in 1919, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with direct access to the indoor spa from the master bathroom. The family living areas are spacious and bright;they too hold true to the historic charm that can be seen and felt throughout the home. A 1 bed/1 bath and a 2 bed/1 bath guest house provide a total of 5935 SF of space and privacy to the property; perfect for hosting guests or additional income. This property provides homeowners a secluded retreat with in ground pool & pool house, tennis court, built-in BBQ and a 2-story barn with stables. 4 acres of Chardonnay Vineyards with more plantable acres available. Unique to this property are grandfathered structure rights and possible wine permit.
2 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $3,100,000
One of the most coveted streets in St. Helena. You will enjoy the ultimate in quietness on this cul-de-sac like setting, with vineyard views up to the Mayacamas range. The home is two levels, with a spacious master upstairs and an adjoining office, TV room or mediation space. The first level is open with numerous patio doors leading out to the front and rear gardens. The kitchen is open and inviting, with a fireplace in the family room area. There is a very spacious living room, with a niche pass through to the kitchen, fireplace and floor to ceiling bookshelves with a sliding ladder attached. The second en-suite bedroom is just off the living room. Another room joins the family room from the front of the house, offering space for an office or yoga room. A popular route for both walkers and cyclists, the views from Dean York are exceptional. Don't miss this in-town retreat where shops and restaurants and wineries await!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,350,000
Napa county property in the heart of Silverado area. Enjoy golfing, Tennis, Swimming, Spa all at your fingertips. This wonderful country charmer boasts a huge great room with kitchen, dining, living in front of a great Stone fireplace. Single story 3/2 with central heat and air. Your guests can stay in the detached ADU. This home boasts a major renovation and addition in 2003. Enjoy the sunrise from the covered front porch and the sunset while you float in your pool sipping Chardonnay made right next-door.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,475,000
Pride of ownership beams from this truly exceptional Napa Abajo home. There is so much to appreciate in this extraordinary piece of Napa's history. Owned now by only the second owner, this home was built in 1937 and has been updated and renovated over the years with the utmost care to maintain the period details and construction quality. Marked by a rare Copper Beech tree in the front yard, planted by the original owner, this home is prominently displayed in the neighborhood and is a standout among the surrounding homes. Renovations through the years have only enhanced this home from the original built-in cabinetry showcased in the dining room, to the inset bookshelves highlighting the living room, and finally to the thoughtfully renovated kitchen, ideal for the chef that enjoys entertaining! Located near Fuller Park, this home is also conveniently located within strolling or rolling distance to Downtown Napa. Are you the next lucky steward that will have the honor of ownership?
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $1,125,000
This charming home was once a water tower! It is a 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bath home that sits on a private country lane only minutes from downtown St. Helena. Built in 1900 as a water tower, this charming two-story home retains many of its original features including a living room and bedroom with slant walls and soaring ceilings. The entire home has been remodeled and updated including hardwood floors and bright & light spaces throughout. It is super clean and well maintained. The lot is approximately 0.25 acre, including a large private backyard with a metal fountain, and beautiful mature oak trees. It also has a detached single car garage and a shed on the property. The property sits on a knoll with views of the Napa Valley in the distance. If you are looking for a special property with a lot of character, privacy and charm, in St. Helena, this is the place for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,895,000
Downtown Flat located at the Young Building on Coombs & Third street in the heart of Downtown Napa. New construction on one level features old and modern character with brick, steel and hardwood in the flat/loft as well as in the lobby entrance, stairs and elevator. Designed to be flexible and spacious with 3 en-suite rooms, all fitting king size beds as well as a 3rd bedroom that can be locked off and rented or used separately including a kitchenette. Turn key flat including high-end finishes, 2 fireplaces and appliances including your choice of Wolf/Subzero or similar quality and many more luxury details. Amazing Downtown location on the 2nd floor of a mixed use project including a wine tasting and record store, USPS, and a soon to be named restaurant as part of the project. Numerous World-Class restaurants, wine tasting, shopping and hotels within blocks.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $725,000
Live Napa Nouveau in this 2BD/1BA Craftsman Fuller Park home, a classic home with updated style in a quiet, neighborhood setting. Lovely landscaping and tasteful detail like an art nouveau gate and grape stake fencing, grace the outdoor living of this corner lot. Sip wine on the front porch, garden outdoors, dine al fresco, or lounge in the spacious yard. Inside, the home is a nod to Craftsman architecture with wainscotting, coved ceilings, bay windows, picture frame molding and custom shelving. New paint, cork flooring and updated kitchen. Primary suite with dual closets. Grand dining room leads to a modern kitchen with designer tilework, stainless steel appliances, flat front cabinets. Crisp, white updated bathroom features shower over tub. Ceiling fans, barn doors. Large laundry room with windows. Just blocks to Fuller Park and downtown Napa with its array of restaurants from Gott's to Morimoto. Walk to Oxbow and the Napa Farmer's Market. BottleRock and Napa Premium Outlets nearby.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,395,000
This classic craftsman home has been extensively renovated & architecturally designed while maintaining all of its 1925 charm and character. All the desired finishes of the most discriminating buyer while preserving the charm of yesteryear - high end kitchen finishes, marble bathrooms, gas fireplace, luxurious primary suite with classic welcoming front porch, gleaming Douglas fir floors, shaker style cabinets, wood doors, and wainscotting throughout. The chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances including Thermador Range with pot filler, mod glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, island with bar seating. The private yard boasts a large bistro style patio of paver stones with plenty of room for entertaining be it al fresco dining or relaxing by the fire pit or. The full basement with ceilings just over 6 ft, has plenty of storage. Redwood tree lined driveway meanders back to a detached, immaculate 2-car garage. 1 block to Fuller Park-It's the home you've been waiting for
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $685,000
Great potential here. Fantastic Alta Heights location, close to all the hustle and bustle of downtown Napa. Bring your ideas and tools, there is a lot of work to be done. Please note some photos show virtual staging to show future potential. Property is currently configured as 3 units. Could be brought back to a single family home or explore the possibility of an income producing property. Walk or ride-share to Bottle Rock, downtown Napa, fantastic restaurants and entertainment venues. Opportunity knocks!
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $729,000
~Adorable 2 Bedroom Cottage~ 1 Bathroom, Charming Storage Building in Backyard with Electricity, Hardwood Floors, Newer Roof, Walk to Downtown Napa! Super Cute Home! Must See!
4 Bedroom Home in American Canyon - $11,000,000
Storied, captivating 75-acre, Napa Valley vineyard and estate, Kirkland Ranch. 26 bountiful acres planted in Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Petit Verdot with 40 additional unplanted acres. Multimillion dollar Napa Valley views overlooking gentle rolling hills, vineyards & beautiful Chardonnay & Eagle Vines Golf Courses. The residential compound features 3 acres of private residences, landscaped grounds, a grand gazebo, a professional office with stunning views. Equipment barns/workshops, plus 5 more acres of horse & cow enclosures. The residences include: A large, grand California Victorian w/ timeless, classic wraparound porch featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 3 car garage. A fully remodeled 2-bedroom, 2 bath home w/ 2 car garage. An early 1900s charming, 2-bedroom, 1 bath Country Cottage with spectacular views. 5 min. to Napa Airport, 15 min to Downtown Napa, 45 min to San Francisco. What a wonderful opportunity to own this rare gem
3 Bedroom Home in St. Helena - $2,490,000
Napa Equestrian Estate with 12 acres planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, and Sauvignon Musque. The existing home, guest unit, and trophy build site all have stunning vineyard views. 7 stall horse barn, all weather riding arena, multiple fenced and cross fenced pastures and riding trails highlight the equestrian facilities. Enjoy an afternoon at the private lake that supplies water for the vines and olive orchard. This peaceful and private ranch is just a 15 minute drive to world class dining/wineries in St Helena. Link to video: https://youtu.be/8-BRaPW_NLc
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $6,395,000
Exceptional residential and vineyard offering in Napa Valley located on a secluded lane, surrounded by a sea of vineyards and dramatic mountain and Stag's Leap views. Enjoy this move-in ready bungalow in its present form, or build your dream compound on 3.6 acres in this coveted location. Recently remodeled, the light and bright home is turn-key. The updated kitchen is complete with Restoration Hardware fixtures, quartz counters, large island, and soaring views. Made to entertain, a dining room connects to a spacious sitting room, and separate living room w/ fireplace, all accessible through large glass panel doors that open to a covered deck. The primary suite boasts breathtaking views and a hot tub on a private deck with rear driveway access. Bursting with potential, the parcel features a .75ac Oak Knoll AVA Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard and space to build a custom retreat in the heart of the valley.
3 Bedroom Home in Napa - $10,000,000
Newly built residential compound, architecturally inspired by Napa's modern farmhouse style, combines clean contemporary lines, exceptional custom finishes, and super high-end amenities. Located a short drive from downtown Napa, the property enjoys beautiful views of neighboring vineyards and the grand Vaca Mountains beyond. The 4408 +/- sq ft main home features a dramatic great room with 18.5' tall ceiling, 21' wide German pocketing doors, fabulous suspension chandeliers and gorgeous wide plank oak floors, connecting to the open kitchen with La Cornue range, bar with outdoor serving access, and gorgeous custom lighted wine room. The impressive primary suite showcases an ultra-luxurious bath, dramatic room-size walk-in closet, and connecting office. A wonderful barn-style 1070 +/- sq ft pool house with full bath and laundry flows onto an expansive limestone patio, trellised dining area, infinity edge pool, built-in ping pong table and bocce court. Extra 2-car garage with bonus space.
2 Bedroom Home in Napa - $749,000
Welcome to 1152 Eggleston Street, quite likely the prettiest little white cottage just north of the highly desirable Calistoga Avenue District in Old Town Napa. This beautiful vintage 1900 haven offers the best of both worlds...peace of mind for today's living combined with the appeal of yesteryear. No stone was left unturned during the restoration of this I-house, and yet you'll still be charmed by the high ceilings, wood floors, moldings, contemporary light fixtures, butcher block countertops, and a cozy covered back porch. The exterior is surrounded by a lush colorful garden, multiple entertaining areas, and there's even a detached finished 1-car garage that could be converted to an accessory dwelling unit, artist studio or large home office space. Dozens of restaurants, wine tasting rooms and shops all within blocks will allow you to capture the essence of a wine country urban lifestyle.
4 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,759,000
This magnificent home in an iconic neighborhood was built in 1890 & is a beautiful example of Italianate architecture. It exudes the quality & character of a bygone era with tall ceilings, wide baseboards, crown molding, vintage lighting & bay windows providing ample sunlight. There is a parlor, formal dining room with side entrance, den & charming kitchen with counter seating. Dramatic curved staircase leads to the upstairs bedrooms + a studio for art or meditation. Full basement provides loads of storage plus a workshop. Back porch at the mud room leads to the lovely backyard. Detached 2 car garage. BONUS - Best front Porch in all of Old Town!