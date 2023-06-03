To be good stewards of our precious bees and other pollinators, gardeners should aim to have at least 20 varieties of flowers blooming from early spring through late fall, offering a supply of nectar and pollen.

That might may seem like a hefty requirement but it’s actually easy to achieve, especially if you consider flower-producing trees in the mix. Many bee species and other pollinators find flowering trees to be a nourishing choice.

Think of the abundance of beautiful blooms on your fruit trees every spring. We know bees cluster around the blooms, sipping nectar and repaying us with the pollen they leave behind. Later, we literally harvest the fruits of their labor.

After our wet winter, blooms are bursting on just about everything capable of having a bloom. Flowering dogwoods (Cornus spp.) seem to be everywhere, delighting us with their beauty and providing an abundance of pollen for bees. Mining bees of the Andrena family love dogwood pollen. Dogwood berries have a lot of calcium and fat, providing food for birds, too. Flowering dogwood fills in the calendar from April through June in our annual sequence of food for pollinators.

Western redbud (Cercis occidentalis) is another tree with a striking spring bloom. It is a California native that does well in our dry summers and doesn’t require much water. Among its few drawbacks, the redbud is slow growing and its spectacular bloom only lasts a couple of weeks.

The redbud is not a large tree, reaching only 15 to 20 feet in height with a similar spread, so having a few of them might be a possibility in a relatively small yard. It wants to be multi-trunked and requires skillful pruning to maintain it in tree form. Hummingbirds, goldfinches, butterflies and bees are attracted to the flowers.

In contrast, consider the northern catalpa. This tree loves water and even tolerates flooding. It is fast growing, eventually reaching up to 70 feet tall and 50 feet wide. With its massive heart-shaped leaves, it is hard to miss. In bloom the trees are loaded with lovely, scented showy white flowers.

Bees pollinate the catalpa flowers during the day, guided by yellow and purple markings inside the blooms. At night, the flowers produce more nectar and emit a fragrance that attracts pollinating moths. On the down side, the northern catalpa has a reputation as a messy tree when it drops its spent flowers and long bean-like seed pods.

The catalpa can be grown from seed, producing a functional shade tree in a few years. It may not be ideal for every location, but the northern catalpa is an interesting tree and widely grown throughout the country.

Nothing identifies a California landscape like manzanita (Arctostaphylos species). A manzanita has an ideal structural form with its graceful, burnished sorrel bark. Everything about a manzanita says California native, including its small gray-green leaves that cling to its branches.

The manzanita produces an early supply of late-winter nectar. Its showy clusters of flowers continue through mid-spring. Birds, bees and butterflies love this plant and, once it is well established, it is not bothered by deer.

Manzanitas have glossy green leaves and small white flowers tinged with pink that are followed by small red berries. These trees can be long-lived and become more striking over time if given enough space to grow to their natural size. Over time, manzanita will develop an upright mounding form, six to eight feet tall and wide.

Probably because manzanitas are California natives, some don’t thrive in home gardens. The usual grooming, watering and fuss the rest of the garden requires are too much for manzanitas. Some Arctostaphylos varieties are more garden-tolerant than others, but they dislike wet soil.

Manzanitas need excellent drainage, good air circulation, no fertilization and infrequent deep irrigation. Sun or part shade is best. Manzanitas available in nurseries are probably selected for their tolerance of moister conditions. It cannot be stressed enough that too much water will make a manzanita decline before it should. Learn to leave a manzanita alone, and let mother nature do the watering.

