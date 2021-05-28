Napa County Master Gardeners: Choosing flowering trees

One of the things that I like most about spring is the beauty of flowering trees. It’s just stunning to see a magnolia or almond tree in full bloom. Flowering trees are really one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to beautify your yard, and you get the added benefit of shade in the summer.

You have two primary options for flowering trees. You can plant fruit or nut trees or you can plant ornamental flowering trees. Fruit trees will require more care because, in addition to keeping the tree pruned properly, you also need to manage the fruit load and potentially address pests and diseases. For me, the extra effort is worth it.

The size of the tree should be in proportion to the size of your lot. For parcels smaller than a quarter-acre, choose trees that will be less than 25 feet high at maturity.

Plant trees away from the foundation of your home. Even smaller trees that will be less than 25 feet tall at maturity should be planted at least 10 feet away from the foundation.

Find out how wide the tree canopy will be at maturity and allow for a gap between the side of the house and the canopy. Plant smaller trees at least 25 feet from other small trees. Your tree needs at least 100 square feet free of hardscape.