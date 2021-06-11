Napa County Master Gardeners: Helping your bearded iris to bloom

For me, one of the most welcome sights of spring is when my bearded iris bloom. I particularly love the combination of bright blue and lemon-yellow blossoms. But iris come in almost every color of the rainbow, even the dusky colors of autumn.

One of the perks of these plants is that they are easy guests in most gardens, and they reproduce rapidly. If your plants are not blooming as well as they have in the past, the problem could well be that they are overcrowded and need to be given some space.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

For optimal blooms, iris need not only room to grow but also a minimum of six to eight hours of sun each day. They do particularly well in Napa Valley with morning sun and some afternoon shade on hot days.

The best way to give the plants more space is to divide them between the late summer or early fall. You can also divide iris in spring but it may take a full year for them to bloom again. Wait until the soil is at least 40°F to 50°F. Six to eight weeks after the plants finish blooming is the optimal moment as this will give the replanted iris time to store energy for future growth.