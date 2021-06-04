Napa County Master Gardeners: It's not too late to plant your summer garden

So how do you figure out if it’s too late to plant a vegetable you wish you had planted weeks ago? You need to find out the days to maturity for the vegetables you have in mind.

Days to maturity are typically figured from the date of planting (if planted from seed) or from the date of transplant for seedlings. Once you know the starting point, you can simply count from there to the expected harvest date…kind of.

Days to maturity listed on a seed packet or plant tag are usually best-case scenarios. In my experience, my plants never meet the expected days to maturity. Assuming you also do not have the absolute ideal conditions, your vegetables will take a little longer to mature, so give yourself a cushion of a couple of weeks or more. I’ve noticed that different catalogs differ in their days to maturity by as much as 10 to 15 days, so I know that this figure is truly an estimate.

Remember also that days get shorter after the summer solstice (June 20 this year), so plants will grow more slowly after that. If you are buying a seedling with no stated days to maturity, look it up online or choose a different variety. Days to maturity can vary by weeks. For example, Yellow Doll watermelon is listed as requiring 65 to 70 days to maturity, whereas Carolina Grey may take up to 100.