Napa County Master Gardeners: Should I plant a fall garden?

Given the changes in rainfall patterns, be prepared to water your fall vegetable garden. Plants will need less water than in late spring or summer because autumn temperatures are lower and days are shorter. But don’t do what I’ve done (more than once) and keep waiting for the rain that never comes. I’ve lost or stunted several crops because I kept expecting it to rain “any day now.”

These days I water using the same basic principle as I do in the summer. When the soil in a vegetable bed is dry 1 to 2 inches down, it’s time to water, even if it is December. Seeds and young seedlings need more frequent watering.

The more challenging question these days is “When should I plant?” We used to say that, in most areas in Napa County, you could plant seedlings for fall crops such as broccoli and cauliflower by mid-August for a harvest around the end of October. Planting as late as mid-September would give you a crop by late November. Planting after the middle of September would most likely mean that your “fall” crop would mature in the spring.

I no longer plant in mid-August. The risk that my plantings will fail due to heat is just too high. Even if I can keep the seedlings alive with shade and a lot of water, they will be stressed and therefore less productive and more susceptible to disease and insect pests.