Napa County Master Gardeners: The incredible, edible California buckwheat

Recently, as our winters seem to have become drier (and the rains certainly come later than they used to,) I’ve been exploring the topic of drought-tolerant edibles. This led me to learning about native edible plants. One listing I found contained more than 1,300 native edible plants.

As I began to learn more, I realized that California buckwheat (Eriogonum fasciculatum) may just be the perfect plant. CalScape, the official plant description site of the California Native Plant Society, tells us there are established populations of California buckwheat near Yountville and American Canyon. This means that it naturally grows in Napa County, although we are at the northern end of its range.

California buckwheat is one species among 125 buckwheat species native to our state. Native buckwheats come in all shapes and sizes, from just a few inches tall and a foot or so across to as much as 8 feet tall and 10 feet across.

So what makes California buckwheat the perfect plant? First of all, it is extremely drought tolerant. Its most common native habitat is in chaparral on dry, sunny slopes near the coast. It should not need any summer water once establisher. However, it is more tolerant of summer water than many other natives, so you can grow it near plants that do require some summer water.