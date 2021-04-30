Napa County Master Gardeners: The Romano Bean Trials

As you might expect, we experienced a lot of variation. Some of the varying results reflected unforeseen circumstances, such as a hot spell, a vacation or an irrigation failure. Members of the field-test group also reside in different parts of Napa Valley, with different conditions. The committee had nine participants in 2019 and a dozen last year. Given these issues, we can reliably report only broad observations, not conclusions.

Both years, the green pole beans were the favorites for flavor. The other two pole varieties, Golden Gate and Violeta, scored high but took second place in their respective years. The two bush varieties were less impressive.

The purple beans, both pole and bush types, scored high in attractiveness, but only when raw. When cooked, they turn a bluish green. Violeta is beautiful on the vine but doesn’t look like a classic Romano bean. Color aside, it is slightly rounder and firmer than the green and yellow varieties, which are flatter and a little longer. Many testers found Violeta to be a bit tougher and less flavorful than the other pole varieties.

The pole beans excelled in productivity, too. Because they grow vertically, they yield more per allotted space, but even on a per-plant basis, pole beans yielded more.