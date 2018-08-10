The historic Goodman Library in Napa was recently awarded the Historical Project of the Year award from the American Public Works Association (APWA).
The City of Napa Public Works Department nominated the Historic Goodman Library Earthquake Repair Project for the Historical Restoration/Preservation less than $5 million category.
Built in 1901 with an original cost of $15,000, the Goodman Library at 1219 First St., is the longest continuously operating library in California. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Jan. 21, 1974.
The 5,433-square-foot library, which was damaged in the August 2014 Napa earthquake, was red-tagged with repairs beginning in April 2017, which brought the restoration project to more than $1.7 million. The city of Napa began working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO) to develop repair plans while maintaining the historical significance of the building.
Napa Design Partners LLC, lead by principals Stephen R. Cuddy and Sarah Marsha, was selected in early 2015 to evaluate the scope of work required to repair and reconstruct the beloved library. Joining the efforts were ZFA Structural Engineers and Alten Construction working to ensure the building’s legacy.
Napa Design Partners team member Jill Andrews created a set of plans that accounted for every crack in the plaster and every stone on the exterior of the building. The team oversaw the disassembly and reconstruction of a partially collapsed stone entry tower and damaged areas of the structural stone walls. The project included the fabrication and installation of a steel frame structure secured inside the rebuilt tower. Installed was a new roof, repaired and reinforced timber roof trusses, fixed damaged terr-cotta entry columns and entry doorway arch.
Napa Design Partners also restored and repaired interior wood, trim, lath and plaster walls and dislodged interior metal tin ceiling tiles and trim.
The APWA Public Works Project of the Year Award was established to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects by recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, the consultant/architect/engineer, and the contractor who, working together, complete public works projects. This year’s award winners will be recognized during APWA’s Public Works Expo Aug. 26-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.