When the 44th San Francisco Decorator Showcase opens on April 29, it will include a guest room designed by one of Napa Valley's top designers, Miyuki Yamaguchi, of Miyuki Yamaguchi Design Studio, LLC

Adhering carefully to the code of silence that keeps details of the designs secret until the big reveal, Yamaguchi had turned her planning board to the wall and put away all traces of her plans when she met with the Register to talk about her project, but she did say she was delighted to be one of the designers, chosen from applicants across the country, to participate.

"It's been one of my dreams to do this," Yamaguchi said.

The designers will be transforming an 18th century-style Mediterranean Spanish home in the Seacliff area of the city for this annual benefit for San Francisco University High School's financial aid program. Since its inception, the Decorator Showcase has raised over $17 million for the San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program.

The nearly 6,100 square-foot house at 625 El Camino Del Mar was built in 1927 by architects Hyman and Appleton. It is adorned with Spanish castle classic and has sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, and Marin Headlands.

It will be open through May 29 for visitors to view the cutting-edge work of today's designers in a nearly century-old home.

The home, built on three levels, has 28 design spaces, including five bedrooms, five full baths, one half bath, a game room, a movie room, a sunroom, an elevator, a laundry room, and an assortment of rooms with an emphasis on entertaining.

About Yamaguchi's guest room, she did say that she is turning to local sources, including Van Winden's Nursery in Napa, for some of the materials she will use. And the week before the opening will be packed with activity as she transports her choices to San Francisco.

"It's a lot of work," she admitted, "and I keep second-guessing myself, asking is this right, is this right? But it's also a lot of fun."

And that is all she would say.

Beginning April 29, the Showhouse will be opening Tuesdays through Sundays and closed Mondays except for Memorial Day.

Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last entry); Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday and Memorial Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door and online at decoratorshowcase.org. The cost is $45 for general admission; $40 for seniors (60 and over)

Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged in advance by calling (415) 447-5830.

For more information, call (415) 447-5830 or visit decoratorshowcase.org.